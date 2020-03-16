Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises in US as all states confirm COVID-19 cases

West Virginia is the latest US state to confirm a case of the novel coronavirus, meaning the virus is now in all 50 states. Australia declared a "biosecurity emergency" and told its citizens not to travel abroad.
Read more: Coronavirus: Philippines suspends trading on stock exchange
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
01:00 Brazilian security forces say that they have caught 586 prisoners who escaped from three jails in the Sao Paulo area on Monday. Around 800 prisoners failed to return to after they were told their day-release privileges were being revoked over fears that the prisoners might bring the virus back with them into prison.
00:40 US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is said to have warned Republican senators that failure to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package could lead to US unemployment as high as 20% and lasting economic damage, reported Reuters news agency.
00:30 Canada is the latest country announcing a new financial support package to help counter an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is preparing around Can$25 billion ($18 billion, €16 billion) to help businesses and households.
00:20 Brazil's government statistics agency IBGE is putting its 2020 census on hold for a year until 2021 in order to protect the health of census-takers and the households that they visit.
00:10 Here's a summary of the latest global figures:
00:05 Follow yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Germany implements non-EU travel ban
kmm/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.