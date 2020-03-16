Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises in US as all states confirm COVID-19 cases

The virus has been confirmed in all 50 US states as voters cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primaries

Australia declared a 'biosecurity' emergency and told its citizens 'do not travel abroad, do not go overseas'

The US Federal Reserve announced a new financial mechanism to ensure credit availability to homes and businesses

EU leaders plan to implement a 30-day travel ban on those traveling from outside the bloc

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:30 Canada is the latest country announcing a new financial support package to help counter an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is preparing around Can$25 billion ($18 billion, €16 billion) to help businesses and households.

00:20 Brazil's government statistics agency IBGE is putting its 2020 census on hold for a year until 2021 in order to protect the health of census-takers and the households that they visit.

00:10 Here's a summary of the latest global figures:

197,168 confirmed cases globally

7,905 global deaths

80,840 recovered

All 50 US states have confirmed cases of the virus. There are 6,421 confirmed cases in the US.

