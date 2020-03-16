Coronavirus latest: Death toll rises in US as all states confirm COVID-19 cases

West Virginia is the latest US state to confirm a case of the novel coronavirus, meaning the virus is now in all 50 states. Australia declared a "biosecurity emergency" and told its citizens not to travel abroad.
Read more: Coronavirus: Philippines suspends trading on stock exchange
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:30 Canada is the latest country announcing a new financial support package to help counter an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is preparing around Can$25 billion ($18 billion, €16 billion) to help businesses and households.
00:20 Brazil's government statistics agency IBGE is putting its 2020 census on hold for a year until 2021 in order to protect the health of census-takers and the households that they visit.
00:10 Here's a summary of the latest global figures:
00:05 Follow yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Germany implements non-EU travel ban
kmm/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.