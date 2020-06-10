Coronavirus latest: Death toll in Latin America passes 70,000

The total death toll in Latin America has passed 70,000, with Brazil accounting for more than half

US President Donald Trump intends to resume large rallies in multiple states next week, despite a rising infection rate

Germany will end its border controls for all EU citizens on June 15, while extending travel warnings for 160 non-EU countries

Across the world, there are more than 7.3 million confirmed cases and over 415,000 deaths

All times in GMT/UTC

00:05 The death toll in Latin America surpassed 70,000 fatalities on Wednesday, according to a tally of figures released by national health ministries. Brazil, the region's worst-hit country, accounts for almost 40,000 of the total deaths, and has registered 1,274 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

lc/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters, DPA)

