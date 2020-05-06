Coronavirus latest: Crisis leading to illegal drug shortages, says UN

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to over 263,000, while over 3.7 million people are known to have been infected

- The UN warns that illegal drug shortages could prompt users to turn to more dangerous substances and expose themselves to further risk

- Germany is scaling back its lockdown measures even further, with all shops set to reopen later in May

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:50 Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, has provided administrative assistance to other authorities more than 200 times as part of government efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a report in the Rheinische Post newspaper. The assistance ranges from transporting masks — the Bundeswehr transported 10 million masks from China to Germany during the month of April — to manufacturing disinfectants and controlling access to clinics. Eighty-two assistance measures have already been carried out, 121 are ongoing and 33 more are planned, according to the newspaper report.

01:00 More than 500 cases of coronavirus in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been linked to a fruit and vegetable market in the city of Chennai. Health officials have traced contacts and quarantined over 7,000 people linked to the Koyambedu wholesale market, which is one of the biggest such markets in Asia.

Fearing food shortages, authorities had allowed the market to remain open during India's six-week lockdown. Now, some shops are to be relocated to the city's suburbs so that the supply does not stop completely.

Read more: Coronavirus: India's contact tracing app comes under fire

Watch video 02:33 Share Phased exit in India Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3bqt4 Phased exit from restrictions in India

00:44 German cities and municipalities estimate the coronavirus crisis will lead to revenue losses of €40 to 60 billion ($43.1 to $64.7 billion).

"The tax revenues, especially the business tax, are plummeting dramatically," Gerd Landsberg, the head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities (DStGB), told the daily Bild newspaper.

Other sources of funds like museums, public transportation and swimming pools have also dried up — and covering the missing billions won't be possible for towns to do by themselves.

Local governments rely on tax revenues to fund basic services, including the local health departments which have been working nonstop since the pandemic began.

Landsberg urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to approve a safety net for local municipalities.

He suggested the federal government take over some of the costs that currently fall under the responsibility of local leaders — such as covering the housing costs for people on welfare.

00:03 The United Nations says that the COVID-19 crisis has hampered drug trafficking around the world, leading to shortages of illegal drugs in several countries.

These shortages could have serious consequences for users as they turn to dangerous synthetic drugs, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report published Thursday.

Heroin, in particular, is in short supply in Europe, North America and Southwest Asia. Drug shortages in the past have also led to a rise in sharing needles, which can spread hepatitis and HIV as well as COVID-19.

The UN also warned that organized crime rings and drug traffickers are exploiting the pandemic "to enhance their image among the population by providing services, in particular to the vulnerable."

Read more: Mexico drug cartels turn charities in coronavirus pandemic

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Poland postpones presidential election

Watch video 02:05 Share Unlocking Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3brzI Germany to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rs, tg/dr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.