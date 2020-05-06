Coronavirus latest: Crisis leading to illegal drug shortages, says UN

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to over 263,000, while over 3.7 million people are known to have been infected

- The UN warns that illegal drug shortages could prompt users to turn to more dangerous substances and expose themselves to further risk

- Germany is scaling back its lockdown measures even further, with all shops set to reopen later in May

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:03 The United Nations says that the COVID-19 crisis has hampered drug trafficking around the world, leading to shortages of illegal drugs in several countries.

These shortages could have serious consequences for users as they turn to dangerous synthetic drugs, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report published Thursday.

Heroin, in particular, is in short supply in Europe, North America and Southwest Asia. Drug shortages in the past have also led to a rise in sharing needles, which can spread hepatitis and HIV as well as COVID-19.

The UN also warned that organized crime rings and drug traffickers are exploiting the pandemic "to enhance their image among the population by providing services, in particular to the vulnerable."

Read more: Mexico drug cartels turn charities in coronavirus pandemic

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Poland postpones presidential election

Watch video 02:05 Share Unlocking Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3brzI Germany to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

rs, tg/dr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.