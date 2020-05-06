 Coronavirus latest: Crisis leading to illegal drug shortages, says UN | News | DW | 07.05.2020

Coronavirus latest: Crisis leading to illegal drug shortages, says UN

The UN warns shortages in illegal drugs are prompting users to switch to more dangerous substances and to share needles — which can spread HIV as well as COVID-19. Follow DW for the latest.

Bags of meth in Thailand (Getty Images/Afp/L. Suwanrupha)

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to over 263,000while over 3.7 million people are known to have been infected

- The UN warns that illegal drug shortages could prompt users to turn to more dangerous substances and expose themselves to further risk 

- Germany is scaling back its lockdown measures even further, with all shops set to reopen later in May

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT) 

00:03 The United Nations says that the COVID-19 crisis has hampered drug trafficking around the world, leading to shortages of illegal drugs in several countries. 

These shortages could have serious consequences for users as they turn to dangerous synthetic drugs, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a report published Thursday. 

Heroin, in particular, is in short supply in Europe, North America and Southwest Asia. Drug shortages in the past have also led to a rise in sharing needles, which can spread hepatitis and HIV as well as COVID-19. 

The UN also warned that organized crime rings and drug traffickers are exploiting the pandemic "to enhance their image among the population by providing services, in particular to the vulnerable."

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information. 

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU. 

rstg/dr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

