Coronavirus latest: Countries reimpose strict measures amid rising cases

EU leaders are trying to finalize a pandemic recovery fund after three days of talks

More than 600,000 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University

China's Xinjiang province declares a "wartime situation" and Hong Kong's leader says the situation there is "critical"

Holiday travelers returning to Bavaria, Germany's largest state, may soon be tested for the coronavirus at the airport upon arrival

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:18 The United States is reporting 63,872 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total caseload to 3,762,081.

The death toll rose to 140,474, with 514 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The hardest-hit country in the world, the US has registered over 60,000 new cases every day for the last six days. It recorded a peak on Friday, with 77,638 new infections.

Defending his handling of the crisis, President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that the country was the "envy of the world" in virus testing.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump once again referred to his earlier prediction that the virus would disappear: "I'll be right eventually," he said.

He continued to oppose a national mandate for wearing masks, saying, "I want people to have a certain freedom."

00:53 Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed to improve public health facilities in his country, as the number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to nearly 39,000, the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

"We want to remember those who died from the COVID-19 pandemic, and send a loving, fraternal hug to their relatives, to their friends," Lopez Obrador said in a video released on social media.

Mexico has so far recorded nearly 339,000 coronavirus cases, with the second-highest death toll in Latin America after Brazil, which has 78,772 deaths.

"There will be time later to pay tribute with all the protocol and ceremonies — a solemn tribute to those who have lost their lives due to this terrible pandemic," added Lopez Obrador.

The president read out 10 commitments to protect those vulnerable to COVID-19, including tackling "diseases caused by hunger and poverty," launching "a permanent campaign" to promote healthier eating and lifestyles, and treating hypertension, diabetes and obesity as a priority.

Read more: In Mexico, coronavirus floods food banks with demand

00:29 South Africa's coronavirus death toll has surpassed the 5,000 mark, according to official figures.

The country — the worst-hit on the African continent — reported 85 new deaths on Sunday, taking the total tally to 5,033.

With 13,449 new infections, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 364,328.

The government imposed a strict lockdown in March, but the measures have been gradually eased to avoid economic collapse.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhiz urged citizens not to get complacent: "We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging," he said.

"This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks. Our ability to break the cycle of infections depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined."

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic exposes global inequalities, says UN chief

Watch video 03:18 Share Going to school in a pandemic Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fLAY South Africa: Going to school during coronavirus pandemic

00:16 Confirmed global deaths have risen to over 630,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US tops the list with over 140,000 fatalities, followed by more than 78,000 in Brazil. Europe has so far recorded over 200,000 deaths.

As the pandemic shows no signs of receding, governments around the world are reintroducing stricter measures to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. For instance, Hong Kong has made the wearing of face masks compulsory in all public places and told nonessential government officials to work from home. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the situation in the Asian financial hub is "really critical" and that she sees "no sign" that the pandemic is under control.

Authorities in Barcelona have imposed restrictions on beachgoers because sunbathers were ignoring social distancing rules.

COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria rose again on Sunday, prompting authorities to make masks mandatory in Melbourne and the nearby district of Mitchell. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said those who fail to wear a mask will be fined A$200 dollars ($140, €122).

"There's no vaccine to this wildly infectious virus and it's a simple thing, but it's about changing habits, it's about becoming a simple part of your routine,'' Andrews said.

Watch video 02:32 Share Favelas hit by pandemic Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3eii8 Infection rate soars in Rio's favelas

00:09 France is set to tighten mask-wearing rules amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Starting from Monday, those not donning face masks in public places will be fined €135 ($154).

Until now, masks were compulsory for public transport and recommended for supermarkets and other shops.

With over 30,000 deaths, France is one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. As of Sunday, the country has recorded nearly 175,000 COVID-19 infections.

00:07 With the infection rate improving in parts of the country, Chile is mulling a plan to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions.

The "Step by Step" plan includes five stages that go from complete quarantine to advanced opening.

According to officials, the plan will factor in epidemiological criteria, healthcare capacity and tracing capabilities.

The South American country has reported a total of 330,000 cases of infection with over 8,500 virus-related deaths.

President Sebastian Pinera said Sunday that the situation in 12 regions had improved in recent weeks.

00:00 Catch up on Sunday's coronavirus news here

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

shs/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)