Coronavirus latest: China's economy sees worst quarter since 1970s

China's GDP shrinks by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020

The United States announces plans to ease social distancing measures.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledges "full support" for WHO.

French President Emmanuel Macron casts doubt on China's handling of the outbreak.

02:30 Close to two-thirds of Americans think that President Trump's actions to deal with the threat of coronavirus were too slow, according to a new poll conducted by the Pew Research Center. The survey was conducted between April 7 and April 12, using a sample of 4,917 American adults.

While 65% felt that the initial response was too slow, 52% felt that his comments on the pandemic are aimed at making it look better than it really is. Close to 40% felt that his representation of the crisis is accurate and 8% said that Trump is making the situation seem worse than it is.

02:10 China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Friday. It was the first such decline since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1976.

The historic contraction, the first since China began publishing quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) data in 1992, in the world's second-largest economy comes following widespread closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China late last year and shut down factories, transport and shopping malls.

Over the course of 2020, lockdowns have spread around the world putting a major damper on global trade.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, China's GDP fell 9.8% in the first three months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said, which compared with expectations for a 9.9% contraction and 1.5% growth in the previous quarter.

02:05 Hundreds of garment workers in Bangladesh took to the streets to demand unpaid wages after factories suspended operations over coronavirus-related lockdowns across the world. Protests were staged in parts of Dhaka while workers also blocked a highway outside the Bangladeshi capital.

Many protesters blame international brands like Wal-Mart, H&M and Marks & Spencer for canceling orders worth $3.2 billion, which directly affect the 2.26 million workers in the industry.

Notably, the textile industry accounts for close to 85% of Bangladesh’s $40 billion in annual exports.

01:45 In a bid to control the spread of the virus, Mexico will restrict movement between places that have been severely affected by the coronavirus, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced. This is mostly restricted to large cities, prompting authorities to cordon off many towns that have not been affected by the virus.

Mexico has reported 450 new cases and 37 new deaths, bringing the country's total tally to 6,297 cases and 486 deaths.

01:05 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic could remain in place for a year. He said the issue was largely due to uncertainty about the development of a vaccine or new ways to treat COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Social distancing is something we should get very used to," Morrison told local radio station 3AW. "It could be a year, but I'm not speculating about that." Social distancing measures will remain in place for at least another four weeks, he added.

00:20 US President Donald Trump announced plans to begin rolling back social distancing measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under an action plan dubbed "Opening Up America Again," the White House said state governors could lift the measures in three phases. Under phase one of the plan, churches and sporting venues could open "under strict physical distancing protocols." However, group outings should not exceed more than 10 people.

The pandemic has triggered widespread economic fallout, triggering historic levels of unemployment in the US. Trump is hoping to kick the US economy back into action before the presidential election slated for November.

Statistics from Johns Hopkins University show over 32,900 coronavirus deaths in the United States and nearly 630,000 confirmed infections.

