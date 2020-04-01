Coronavirus latest: China mourns COVID-19 victims

China has held a nationwide three-minute moment of reflection for the victims of COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has unveiled new guidelines suggesting Americans wear nonmedical face masks while in public

The IMF says it received requests for emergency financing from over 90 countries struggling to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Germany has accused the US of confiscating thousands of N95 masks that Berlin authorities had already paid for, describing it as "an act of modern piracy"

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

08:45 Here is a round up of the latest updates from Asia.

Japan: Tokyo has 118 new cases of COVID-19, according to NHK public broadcaster, citing metropolitan government officials. It is the first time that infections have exceeded 100 in a day, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Japanese capital to 891, NHK said.

Tokyo's metropolitan government has urged people to stay at home over the weekend amid mounting speculation that Japan may declare a state of emergency, leading to a countrywide lockdown.

The country as a whole has reported 2,935 infections resulting in 69 deaths.

China: The country has been mourning thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the new coronavirus outbreak and suspended all forms of entertainment.

The day of mourning included three minutes of reflection, led by President Xi Jinping in Beijing with other top officials, all dressed in black suits with white carnations, as they bowed before a flag at half-mast in the leadership compound of Zhongnanhai.

Saturday April 4 is the annual Qingming festival, when millions of Chinese families pay respects to their ancestors. However, Wuhan has put a stop to all tomb-sweeping activities in its cemeteries until at least April 30, curtailing one of the most significant dates in the Chinese calendar which usually sees millions of families travel to tend to their ancestral graves, offer flowers and burn incense.

India: Amid the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, thousands of migrant workers are stuck in larger cities, such as the nation's capital, New Delhi, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been speaking about how Pakistan is dealing with the crisis. “We are faced with the stark choice of having to balance between a lockdown necessary to slow down/prevent the spread of COVID19 & ensuring people don't die of hunger & our economy doesn't collapse. So we are walking a tightrope.”

Thailand: Thailand has placed a temporary ban on all passenger flights from landing in the country to curb the spread of the novel virus.

The number of infections in Thailand has risen by 89, meaning there are now 2067 cases across the country, authorities announced. There was also another death, bringing the death toll to 20.

South Korea: Strict social distancing measures will remain in place until the number of daily cases becomes 50 or less, on a regular basis, South Korea’s Health Ministry has announced. The country is currently experiencing around 100 cases per day.

Philippines: The health ministry has reported 76 new cases and eight more people have died, bringing the death toll to 144. A total of 3,094 infections have been reported.

08:10 The US pop star Pink has revealed she has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The Just Like a Pill singer has also made two separate $500,000 (€460,000) donations to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the COVID-19 Crisis Fund in Los Angeles.

07:30 Cubans have been coming up with some unconventional ways of making protective masks to help prevent spreading the coronavirus. Some people have been making masks from bras with elastic bands due to a shortage of protective gear.

06:40 The Australian government has asked more than 2 million people on temporary visas to go home if they are unable to support themselves amid an economic downturn and unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They include skilled workers and students.

Among those asked to go were also the some 203,000 tourists currently in the country, most of them on three-month visas, who were told they needed to "return to their home country as quickly as possible" if they do not feel they can provide for themselves under the prevailing conditions.

Some 118,000 backpackers and other visitors on working holiday visas were also told by Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge that if they do not "have the confidence to sustain themselves over the next six months, they should leave the country."

Australia is particularly popular with German backpackers, of whom 19,000 are currently in the country. Some backpackers, however, can have their visas extended if they are employed in essential sectors.

06:20 Authorities in Bangladesh are working overtime to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the Rohingya refugee camps. As yet, no cases have been reported, but an outbreak could prove devastating due to the overcrowded conditions. Watch DW's video here.

05:50 US President Donald Trump has undermined health officials' guidance, saying that he won't be wearing a face mask himself.

The United States has reported more than 275,000 cases, with almost 7,500 deaths, and though Trump announced that federal health authorities are now recommending individuals wear cloth face coverings, he said he personally will not be heeding that advice.

"With the masks, it's going to be a really voluntary thing. You can do it, you don't have to do it. I'm choosing not to do it," he said.

Meanwhile, in New York city, which has so far registered 1,867 deaths due to the virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is in an "extraordinary race against time," renewing his call for the federal government to mobilize the military.

"We're dealing with an enemy that is killing thousands of Americans, and a lot of people are dying who don’t need to die," he said. "You can’t say, every state for themselves, every city for themselves. That is not America."

Meanwhile, the mayor's office tweeted advice including how to improvise a mask.

05:15 South Korea has announced it is to extend its social distancing campaign, scheduled to end on Monday, by two weeks, as the Asian nation steps up efforts to reduce the number of infections to less than 50 a day.

South Korea has been averaging around 100 new cases per day in recent weeks, but Health Minister Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said it is "too early to be at ease," highlighting a recent spike in imported cases, as well as a small cluster of infections, which also caused the government to cancel plans to re-open schools next week.

Park continued: "Our goal is to be able to control infections in a way that our health and medical system, including personnel and sickbeds, can handle them at usual levels."

"If the number goes down to 50 or lower, stable treatment of the patients including the critically ill will be possible without much pressure on the system."

05:00 A 58-year-old German doctor has died in his apartment, ignoring orders to self-isolate after showing coronavirus symptoms. The London-based medic was found dead at his flat near Berlin, creating concern he could have infected other people on a flight from the UK to Germany last month, British daily The Guardian has reported.

The German citizen, who is understood to have worked in London as a locum doctor, was told by his employer to put himself into self-isolation on March 19 after developing symptoms.

On March 25 the man ignored the advice and traveled to Berlin, where he has a close relative and owns an apartment in the Babelsberg district of Potsdam, on the outskirts of the German capital.

His body was discovered and a postmortem revealed had suffered from Covid-19.

02:40 China on Saturday morning commemorated the people who died in the coronavirus outbreak in a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection.

Air raid sirens were heard and flags were flown at half-mast in most major cities, including Wuhan, which became the epicenter of the pandemic, to honor the dead, especially the "martyrs" — what China is calling the health care workers who died fighting the outbreak.

The Xinhua News Agency called the commemoration a "wail in grief" as horns of vehicles, trains and ships joined in.

02:22 US Attorney General William Barr said Friday that "emergency conditions" due to COVID-19 are affecting the functioning of US federal prisons and said "vulnerable inmates at the most affected facilities" will be released into "home confinement."

01:30 A group of around 300 people assembled outside a mosque in Berlin on Friday even as a restriction on public gatherings was in place in the German capital amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The people were reportedly responding to a call to prayer at the Dar-as-Salam mosque in the southeastern district of Neukölln.

Reports said that the Friday prayers were wrapped up early with the cooperation of the imam. Mosque officials told police that they will reach out to people again on social media asking them to stop responding to prayer calls in person. They also said that the call to prayer will be suspended promptly if crowds begin to appear again.

00:40 US stocks closed out dropping 1.5% on Friday, as US Department of Labor data shows that the country lost 701,000 jobs in the first half of March. The coronavirus pandemic is blamed for ending a record 113-month streak of job growth in the US.

00:07 The German Foreign Ministry estimates that around 40,000 German citizens are still abroad, according to a report published Saturday in the Rheinischen Post newspaper. The majority of them are thought to be in South Africa, New Zealand and Peru, the Foreign Ministry said in the report. Germany has been flying back its citizens stranded abroad during the pandemic, with around 194,000 having been returned so far.

00:05 World Bank Group President David Malpass says he expects a "major global recession" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a LinkedIn post on Friday, Malpass said that the World Bank aims to respond "forcefully and massively" through support programs especially targeting poor and vulnerable nations, which could be hit the hardest by the recession.

He also added that the World Bank will soon hold talks with Ethiopia, Kenya and other nations.

00:00 Here are some of the key takeaways from Friday:

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy increased at the same rate for five days in a row, giving officials cautious hope that the country is reaching the peak of the epidemic. On Friday, over 4,500 new cases in Italy were reported, including over 760 fatalities, roughly the same number as the day before. More people have died of COVID-19 in Italy than anywhere else in the world, with the current death toll at 14,681.

Officials in Berlin on Friday accused the US of intercepting a shipment of 200,000 protective face masks en-route from a Chinese manufacturer to Germany.

Berlin Interior Minister Andreas Geisel on Friday said that the masks had been ordered for the city's police department, and that the seizure was linked to an export ban on masks by the US government, as the manufacturer is based in the US.

The US committed "an act of modern piracy," Geisel said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people wear nonmedical "basic cloth or fabric masks that can either be purchased online or simply made at home."

US health officials had originally recommended that healthy people need not wear masks.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that the CDC's new recommendation on masks is based on "recent studies" showing a "significant portion" of individuals with coronavirus who lack symptoms and can unknowingly transmit the disease.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

jsi,wr / rc (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)

