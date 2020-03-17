Coronavirus latest: China milestone as Wuhan reports no new cases for first time

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused economic and social activity to grind to a halt across Europe. More positive news, however, has emerged from the epicenter of the pandemic — Wuhan, China. Follow DW for the latest.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
07:22 France stepped up efforts this week to combat the spread of the virus, threatening penalties for those contravening strict new measures regarding social activities and have made good on that promise.
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has said that 70,000 controls have taken place and that more than 4,000 fines have been handed out since the country went into lockdown.
07:09 While Europe and the US continue their struggles against the pandemic, authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, have said that the city and its surrounding province have had no new cases to report.
Wuhan, in Hubei province, was where the outbreak first took hold and thousands once lay sick or dying in hurriedly constructed hospitals. But Chinese authorities said Thursday's toll of 34 new cases had all been imported from abroad.
"Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort," said Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector at the National Health Commission.
07:01 Germany's Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, has revealed he's tested negative for coronavirus. He took the test as he has been suffering from a cold recently but announced the good news on Twitter.
06:39 German airline Lufthansa has said that the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the coronavirus pandemic continues for a lengthy period of time.
06:30 Amazon.com Inc has confirmed one of its associates had tested positive for COVID-19 at its Queens, New York delivery hub, and it will temporarily shut down the station while it is sanitized.
The multinational technology firm said it will send associates home with full pay.
05:57 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will pardon 10,000 more prisoners in a bid to combat COVID-19, state TV has reported.
The report quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying that the 10,000 inmates will be granted amnesty under a decree ordered by top leader Khamenei on the occasion of the Iranian new year, called Nowruz.
Iran has already given temporary leave to 85,000 prisoners across the country as a way of preventing the spread of the deadly virus. Among those given temporary amnesty was Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an Iranian-British dual national imprisoned for trying to topple the government while traveling with her toddler daughter. She was initially detained on April 3 2016.
05:48 Pakistan President Imran Khan has expressed concern over whether his country has enough hospitals and medical workers to handle the pandemic. He said: "In case we get swamped by it, our health facilities will not be able to cope."
05:38 Australia is closing its borders from 9 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday to all visitors, except for citizens and permanent residents and their close family members, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.
Morrison said the measures are being introduced because an "overwhelming proportion of cases" of coronavirus in Australia have come from abroad.
05:24 Mexico has reported its first death from COVID-19, the country's health ministry said in a statement, saying the deceased was a diabetic and first showed signs of having the deadly virus last week.
05:20 Further measures are emerging in New Zealand (following on from the 00:58 update) where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the country is closing its borders to everyone except citizens and permanent residents.
04:18 The South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, is making $39 million available for small businesses and other fiscal stimulus. The loans will be for small businesses with less than 100 million won ($78,000, €71,600) in annual revenue.
03:45 The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday night rolled out its third emergency credit program in two days, announcing it would make loans to banks that offer as collateral assets purchased from money market mutual funds.
03:11 Burkina Faso has reported its first death from the virus. The death of 62-year-old Vice President Rose-Marie Compaore is the first known fatality in sub-Saharan Africa.
02:45 Citizens of Sau Paulo and Rio de Janeiro banged pots and pans to protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Brazil this week reported its first fatality from COVID-19 and confirmed coronavirus cases more than doubled over the past three days to 291 on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. Several prominent members of government have tested positive for the virus.
02:30 The Tokyo 2020 Olympics head organizer Yoshiro Mori attended a meeting on March 10 that included the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) who tested positive for coronavirus. There are increasing concerns that the Olympics will not be able to go ahead because it could put athletes at risk.
02:20 The number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea rose by 152 since the previous day, reported its Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
02:03 An international gathering of Muslims on Indonesia's Sulawei island has been canceled over concerns the event could spread the coronavirus. Thousands of Muslims who part of the Tablighi Jamaat missionary movement had already arrived ahead of the four-day event before it was called off.
01:57 The Philippines stock index slumped 12% as soon as trading resumed after a two-day pause amid coronavirus quarantine measures. The decline triggered the circuit breaker, a 15-minute trading suspension when the broader index drops at least 10% in one day.
01:50 Italy reported 476 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours — the highest single-day coronavirus death toll of any country.
01:44 Argentina is building 10 new hospitals to cope with an expected increase in coronavirus cases. Eight of the 10 clinics will be built in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Chaco, Cordoba and Santa Fe.
01:30 China's health ministry says the virus epicenter of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province reported no new cases over the past 24 hours. The country detected a total of 34 new cases from people traveling to the country from abroad. A total of 8 deaths were reported, all in Wuhan
00:58 New Zealand advised its citizens not to travel overseas, raising its travel advice to the highest alert level.
"This is the first time the New Zealand government has advised New Zealanders against traveling anywhere overseas. That reflects the seriousness of the situation we are facing with COVID-19," said Foreign Minister Winston Peters in a statement.
00:50 The northern Hokkaido prefecture in Japan is ending its emergency special measures on Thursday that were enacted to counter the spread of coronavirus. The prefecture will begin a new phase from March 20 to wind down its response to the virus. Hokkaido reported a total of 154 infections on Wednesday out of a total of 907 infections reported for the whole of Japan.
00:45 Twitter has become the latest social media platform to take action against false coronavirus information. It will stop users from spreading misinformation about the novel coronavirus, said the company in a blog post on Wednesday.
00:35 French President Emmanual Macron said on Twitter that he fully supports the ECB's bond-buying scheme to support the euro.
He called for greater solidarity in the eurozone, saying: "Our people and our economies need it."
00:25 US President signed the coronavirus relief bill into law on Wednesday. The package, worth around $100 billion (€91 billion), allows for free testing and paid sick leave for many workers across the US.
00:10 The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched a €750 billion ($820 billion) "Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program" to buy up government and corporate bonds. This should enable countries to reduce borrowing and boost economic stimulus.
It has been launched to help support the euro as restrictive measures brought in to combat the COVID-19 outbreak have caused economic activity across Europe to slow dramatically.
Greece will be able to join in the program — it has been previously excluded from the ECB's previous bond-buying schemes owing to a low credit rating of its banks.
The decision came after the bank's 25-member governing council held emergency talks by phone late on Wednesday. The scheme will be temporary, but will last at least until the end of 2020.
President of the ECB Christine Lagarde tweeted after the announcement: "Extraordinary times require extraordinary action. There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate."
