Coronavirus latest: Cases on the rise in Germany

There are now more than 86,000 confirmed cases globally, with over 2,900 deaths

The US confirmed its first coronavirus death, as did Australia and Thailand

Italy pledged €3.6 billion to tackle COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 79, with 16 having recovered

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

09:43 The quarantine in the German district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia ended this morning, allowing hundreds of people to leave their houses.

09:32 The UK's Health Minister Matt Hancock reported that the British government is planning in case the epidemic gets "much, much worse."

UK Prime Minister Matt Hancock will chair an emergency response committee meeting on Monday. The UK has had 23 reported cases and one death.

09:28 COVID-19 has reached the small European nation of Luxembourg, the health minister reported.

08:58 Italy is to introduce measures to tackle coronavirus amounting to €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion), 0.2% of their GDP.

08:30 A reminder that the World Health Organization has warned against fake coronavirus information on the web.

08:23 South Korea has reported 586 new cases on Sunday, bringing their total to over 3,700. South Korea has by far the largest national total of any country except for China.

"The government is now waging all-out responses after raising the crisis alert to the highest level," President Moon Jae-in said.

07:32 China will take measures to repatriate its citizens in countries seriously affected by the coronavirus if necessary, a foreign ministry official said on Sunday.

Cui Aiming, who made the comments at a news briefing, did not name any specific countries.

07:13 Stock markets in the Gulf states have plunged at the start of trading. The Saudi bourse, the largest in the region, was down 3.1%.

06:39 Mexico confirmed its fourth cases of coronavirus as the number of cases in the Americas continues to grow.

06:15 Japan has confirmed another death of COVID-19, a man in his 70s on Hokkaido. Authorities say he may have caught the disease in hospital.

Staff disinfect a train station in Daegu, South Korea

05:32 Some members of the "cult-like" church at the heart of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak had visited Wuhan in China, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

04:45 Thailand registered its first coronavirus death. A 35-year-old man who also had dengue fever died from the virus.

04:00 Armenia confirmed that a 29-year-old man, who had recently returned from a trip to Iran, was the country’s first case of coronavirus. Armenia’s president said the man was in good medical condition and that authorities planned to isolate all of those who had been in contact with him.

03:00 The Tokyo marathon went ahead as planned, but with just 200 elite competitors. Authorities scaled back the event in an effort to combat the outbreak. Various sporting events around the country have been cancelled or postponed.

03:30 Australia has confirmed its first COVID-19 death. The victim was a 78-year-old man who had been quarantined after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. He was among more than 150 Australians taken off the vessel.

03:10 US carrier American Airlines announced it would suspend all US flights to Milan, following a "Level 4 - Do Not Travel" advisory by the US State Department on the Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

02:15 South Korea reported 376 new coronavirus cases, raising the country's total number of infections to 3,526.

01:00 China has confirmed 573 new coronavirus cases, a rise of more than 100 from the day before.

00:20 Ireland has confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The infected person was linked to an affected area of northern Italy.

00:10 The United States is set to extend its travel restrictions on Iran as part of its containment strategy. Vice President Mike Pence said it would ban entry to foreign nationals who had been in Iran the past 14 days.

23:05 A state of emergency has been declared in the US state of Washington after a man died of COVID-19 and as more than 50 people in a nursing facility were being tested for the virus.

23:00 Read how things unfolded on Saturday here: Coronavirus: Over 85,000 people infected globally

