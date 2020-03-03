Coronavirus latest: Cases down in China but rising in the West

The number of global cases currently stands at over 93,000, with more than 3,000 deaths

The World Health Organization has warned that stocks of protective gear are "rapidly depleting."

The World Bank has announced a $12 billion (€10.7 billion) aid package to help countries affected by the outbreak.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

06:33 Officials in South Korea say the number of people infected with the coronavirus there has risen to 5,328. Most cases are in and around the city of Daegu.

06:13 In the US, the number of diagnoses has risen to 27, with nine deaths. All the cases are confined to Washington state.

06:10 The global death toll officially stands at 3,190. The virus has been confirmed in more than 80 countries. South Korea, the worst-hit country outside China, reported 516 new infections on Wednesday. In India, 15 Italians tested positive, according to state media.

06:00 Welcome to our rolling updates on another busy day regarding the global coronavirus outbreak. Here's an overview of some of the key developments so far on Wednesday:

Fifteen Italians have tested positive for the virus in India.

China reported another slowdown, with 119 new cases on Tuesday.

Japan now has over 1,000 confirmed cases, but the country is still preparing to host the Olympic Games in July.

Australia's major grocers have put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper after a rush of panic buying.

Read more: Catch up on Tuesday's developments here

Watch video 01:54 Share Coronavirus surges in South Korea Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3YnmH 850 new coronavirus cases in South Korea in one day

nm/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.