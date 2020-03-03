Coronavirus latest: Cases down in China but rising in the West

New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Asia, Africa and Europe, with Spain reporting its first death. Follow DW for all the latest developments.
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).
06:33 Officials in South Korea say the number of people infected with the coronavirus there has risen to 5,328. Most cases are in and around the city of Daegu.
06:13 In the US, the number of diagnoses has risen to 27, with nine deaths. All the cases are confined to Washington state.
06:10 The global death toll officially stands at 3,190. The virus has been confirmed in more than 80 countries. South Korea, the worst-hit country outside China, reported 516 new infections on Wednesday. In India, 15 Italians tested positive, according to state media.
06:00 Welcome to our rolling updates on another busy day regarding the global coronavirus outbreak. Here's an overview of some of the key developments so far on Wednesday:
