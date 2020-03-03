Coronavirus latest: Cases down in China but rising in the West

The number of global cases currently stands at over 93,000, with more than 3,000 deaths

The World Health Organization has warned that stocks of protective gear are "rapidly depleting."

The World Bank has announced a $12 billion (€10.7 billion) aid package to help countries affected by the outbreak.

07:55 So far, two countries in sub-Saharan Africa have officially been affected by the COVID-19 disease: Nigeria and Senegal. But the economic consequences of the outbreak are already being felt on the continent. Read more here.

07:41 Poland has reported its first case of coronavirus. The country's health minister, Lukasz Szumowski, said the infected man had previously been in Germany and was in a stable condition in the western Polish city of Zielona Gora.

The minister added that all the people the patient came into contact with are in quarantine. Some 68 people are being observed in hospital, while around 500 people are in quarantine at home.

07:37 Major supermarkets in Australia are enforcing strict limits on toilet paper purchases after coronavirus fears sparked a rush of panic buying. The country's biggest grocer, Woolworths, said it was allowing each customer to buy no more than four toilet paper packs each "to ensure more customers have access to the products."

It said hand sanitizers would also be restricted to two bottles per person.

The hashtag #toiletpaper was trending on social media as Australians reacted to the buying frenzy and empty supermarket shelves.

07:23 The government of majority-Muslim Tajikistan has asked its citizens to avoid going to mosques for Friday prayers as a precaution against the coronavirus spread, Reuters news agency reports. The Central Asian country of 9 million people has not reported any infections so far. Authorities there have shut the border to citizens of neighboring China and Afghanistan, as well as South Korea, Iran and Italy.

07:14 Japan's top government spokesman says the country will go ahead with plans to host the Summer Olympics in July. Speculation has been mounting about the possibility the event could be postponed to later in the year over coronavirus concerns.

"We would steadily proceed with our preparations while closely coordinating with the IOC (the International Olympic Committee) and the organizing committee," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

IOC set to discuss coronavirus and Tokyo Olympics

06:58 The outbreak is taking a heavy toll on tourism around the world. You can read more about the impact it's having here.

06:33 Officials in South Korea say the number of people infected with the coronavirus there has risen to 5,328. Most cases are in and around Daegu. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said 2,300 people were waiting to be admitted to hospitals and temporary medical facilities in the city. The government has announced a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) to ease the impact of the virus' spread.



06:13 In the US, the number of diagnoses has risen to 27, with nine deaths. All the cases are confined to Washington state.

06:10 The global death toll officially stands at 3,190. The virus has been confirmed in more than 80 countries. South Korea, the worst-hit country outside China, reported 516 new infections on Wednesday. In India, 15 Italians tested positive, according to state media.

06:00 Welcome to our rolling updates on another busy day regarding the global coronavirus outbreak. Here's an overview of some of the key developments so far on Wednesday:

Fifteen Italians have tested positive for the virus in India.

China reported another slowdown, with 119 new cases on Tuesday.

Japan now has over 1,000 confirmed cases, but the country is still preparing to host the Olympic Games in July.

Australia's major grocers have put strict limits on purchases of toilet paper after a rush of panic buying.

850 new coronavirus cases in South Korea in one day

