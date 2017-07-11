Coronavirus latest: Canada says majority of new patients are young

The US doubles its investment into possible Moderna vaccine to nearly $1 billion

In Canada, people under 39 make up nearly two-thirds of recent COVID-19 cases

Spain insists it is still 'a safe country' to visit amid rising outbreak fears

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:03 Young people make up the clear majority of new coronavirus infections in Canada, the country's health authority has said.

"Recent national surveillance data show that young adults aged 20-39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

The incidence rate was highest among young men and women aged 20-29, followed by those aged 30-39.

"Younger Canadians are not invincible" to the disease, Tam warned.

Read more: Coronavirus in Germany: Are young people truly to blame?

Among cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada last week, 63% involved people under the age of 39, Tam said. Roughly one-third were hospitalized.

Canada has recorded around 113,800 cases of coronavirus and 8,900 deaths.

00:00 Catch up on Sunday's coronavirus news here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

kp/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)