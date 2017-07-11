Coronavirus latest: Canada says majority of new patients are young

The US doubles its investment into possible Moderna vaccine to nearly $1 billion

In Canada, people under 39 make up nearly two-thirds of recent COVID-19 cases

Spain insists it is still 'a safe country' to visit amid rising outbreak fears

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:30 The Australian state of Victoria reported six new deaths and a record-high daily jump of 532 cases on Monday. Five of those deaths were connected to an outbreak at a nursing home.

Sunday was the deadliest day for Australia’s second most populous state, with ten new deaths. A resurgence of cases has forced Victoria to impose a six-week lockdown.

00:53 The US has doubled its funding for a potential vaccine for coronavirus to almost $1 billion (€850 million). The vaccine is being developed by American pharma company Moderna, which begins the key final phase of clinical trials on Monday.

In addition to a previous $483 million, the government has added another $472 million. Moderna said this would help them significantly expand clinical trials, to include 30,000 more participants. The company’s previous trials with 45 participants produced antibodies in all patients.

00:49 Britain announced plans to tackle an "obesity time bomb." This will put a ban on junk food advertisements before 9 pm on TV and online. The campaign would also end "buy one get one free" deals, and force restaurant owners to put calorie counts on items in their menus.

The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost weight after being in intensive care during his treatment of COVID-19 in April. Johnson is moving away from his disregard of what he calls "nannying" politics, after finding out that obesity can put people at a higher risk for the virus.

00:03 Young people make up the clear majority of new coronavirus infections in Canada, the country's health authority has said.

"Recent national surveillance data show that young adults aged 20-39 years of age account for the highest incidence rates across all ages in Canada," the country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said in a statement.

The incidence rate was highest among young men and women aged 20-29, followed by those aged 30-39.

"Younger Canadians are not invincible" to the disease, Tam warned.

Among cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada last week, 63% involved people under the age of 39, Tam said. Roughly one-third were hospitalized.

Canada has recorded around 113,800 cases of coronavirus and 8,900 deaths.

