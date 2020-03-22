Coronavirus latest: Canada pulls out of 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Canada says it will not be sending athletes to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo over coronavirus concerns

Germany has announced heavy restrictions on contact between people

Chancellor Angela Merkel must go into quarantine after meeting with an infected doctor

New Zealand is preparing to enter lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump has ordered emergency medical stations to US coronavirus hotspots

The global death toll from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 13,500 people with more than 313,000 known infected

03:33 Former media mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, multiple media reports said on Sunday.

Weinstein, 68, was sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and rape earlier this month. He was admitted to a Manhattan hospital for heart problems soon after. He is currently in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, where he was moved from New York City's Rikers Island jail on Wednesday, Michael Powers, the president of the state corrections officers union told Reuters.

03:25 South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus infections on Monday — the lowest increase in almost a month, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The latest figures are part of a downward trend in new cases, with the KCDC posting daily tallies of under 100 for the past several days.

The country has 8,961 confirmed cases — 60% of them linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu. A total of 111 people have died.

02:37 The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Monday echoed Canada's sentiments, asking its athletes to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics to be held in the summer of 2021. The AOC said "it was clear" that the Games could not continue this year amidst the coronavirus crisis.

02:22 The Canadian Olympic Committee on Sunday said it would not send any athletes to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It urged the International Olympic Committee and the WHO to postpone the games by a year.

"This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health," said a statement by the committee. "With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games."

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Paris on lockdown Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown last Tuesday. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food, visiting a doctor or going to work. The mayor of Paris, however, has called for stricter confinement measures as the number of infections increases worldwide.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Germany's capital goes quiet Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants. Later on Sunday, Merkel went into quarantine after being told she'd come into contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Foreigners barred, borders closed In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Bavarians ordered to stay at home The southern state of Bavaria imposed a statewide lockdown late last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Under the measures that will be in force for at least two weeks, people are not allowed to gather outside in groups and restaurants have been closed.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Britain urges social distancing The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Milan: In the heart of the pandemic In recent weeks, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic has shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Vatican closes to public While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries The Spanish government on Sunday sought to extend the country's state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was first imposed on March 14. Spain currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with Barcelona and Madrid particularly hard-hit.

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown Infection rate slows in Austria Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, far lower than its peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country. Authorities in Vienna, however, aim to bring the rate down to single digits over the next three weeks. Author: Seerat Chabba



01:26 New Zealand's prime minister says the country is shifting to its highest alert level, meaning schools, offices and nonessential services will be shut down in the next 48 hours.

"New Zealand is now preparing to go into self-isolation," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, but bars, cafes, cinemas and restaurants will close.

The number of cases in New Zealand has now passed 100, with 36 new cases confirmed on Monday.

01:09 The United Arab Emirates, home to one of the world's busiest airports, is halting all passenger and transit flights for two weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The decision, reported by official state news agency WAM, is expected to take effect in 48 hours. It does not apply to cargo and emergency evacuation flights. The Gulf state's airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major international hubs connecting Europe and other Western countries to Asia and Australia.

00:35 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games "may become inevitable" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital are scheduled to begin on July 24. But sporting bodies around the world have called for the event to be pushed back, saying the COVID-19 outbreak has affected athlete training and Games preparation.

Abe told parliament that Japan was still committed to hosting a "complete" Games, and that canceling the event was not an option. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it will make a decision on whether or not to postpone it in the next four weeks.

Coronavirus: Germany bans groups of more than two people

00:00 Here is the latest from Europe's three hardest-hit countries:

Italy: After shutting down all non-essential factories and companies in the country, Italy is looking at highly specific measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. In the hardest-hit region of Lombardy, the government has banned any exercise that cannot be carried out on personal property and set a radius for how far people can take their dogs for a walk: 200 meters. Fines for violations have been raised to €5,000 ($5,345). Two-thirds of the coronavirus-related deaths in the country have been reported from this region.

Latest figures: 59,138 infected, 5,476 deaths

Spain: Spain sought to extend its state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was imposed on March 14. Stating that the country is "at war," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hinted at a larger role for the military in response to the spreading pandemic. He also added that the EU "can do and must do more" to help member nations deal with the economic impact of coronavirus

Latest figures: 28,603 infected, 1,756 deaths

France: A 67-year-old emergency room medic became the first medical professional to die of coronavirus in the country. In light of the spike in COVID-19 fatalities, the French government is imposing tougher penalties on people who defy the nationwide confinement order. Penalties may range from €135 to €3,700 ($145 to $3,960). A prison term of six months has also been approved for repeat offenses.

Latest figures: 14,485 infected, 562 deaths

Italy steps up measures to control coronavirus outbreak

Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus developments here: Angela Merkel to quarantine after meeting infected doctor

