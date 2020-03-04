 Coronavirus latest: California declares state of emergency | News | DW | 05.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: California declares state of emergency

California has reported its first death from COVID-19 and declared a state of emergency, while figures show more than 3,000 have died in China since the outbreak began. All the latest from DW here.

A woman in a face mask walks past US flags (Reuters/B. McDermid)

  • More than 95,000 cases globally with over 3,200 dead, mostly in China
  • California declares a state of emergency after its first death
  • US Congress approved an $8 billion aid package

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

02:33 Tech giant Microsoft has become the latest firm to ask its employees in "high-risk" areas to work from home if possible.

The company asked workers in Seattle and San Francisco, the areas where all 11 of the US fatalities were recorded, to stay away from their offices until March 25.

01:58 Australia has confirmed its second death. A 95-year-old woman succumbed to the virus after contact with an infected care worker in New South Wales.

Read more: Coronavirus, cold, or flu symptoms? When you should be worried

Watch video 01:56

How does testing for the coronavirus work?

01:34 South Korea reported 438 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing their total number of cases to 5,766. They have the most confirmed cases of any country apart from China.

00:43 China reported 31 more deaths, bringing its death count to more than 3,000. The National health Commission also reported 139 new cases, bringing the total number in China to 80,409.

00:34 US Vice President Mike Pence will fly to Florida to meet with cruise ship businesses to discuss the spread of COVID-19 aboard cruises.

Pence was put in charge of challenging the crisis by President Donald Trump. "The risk of contracting the coronavirus remains low," he wrote on Twitter.

00:25 California has declared a state of emergency after the US state saw its first death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters that the state has 53 confirmed cases. The patient reportedly contracted the virus on a cruise.

Read more: How does testing for the coronavirus work?

00:15 Welcome to our rolling updates on another busy day regarding the global coronavirus outbreak.

At the beginning of Thursday, over 95,000 cases have been recorded globally, with 3,285 dead. The vast majority — over 80,000 — cases are within China, most in Hubei province where the city of Wuhan is located. This is where the outbreak began in December 2019.

To find out how things developed on Wednesday, you can look back on our live updates here: Coronavirus latest: Italy closes schools and universities as death toll surpasses 100

  • London Book Fair (Getty Images/AFP/C. De Souza)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    London Book Fair

    Due to take place March 10-12, the book fair was cancelled "with reluctance," said organizers, after several major publishers such as HarperCollins and Penguin Random House pulled out of the event to avoid exposing their staff to the virus. The London Book Fair usually draws more than 25,000 authors and book industry insiders.

  • Frankfurter Musikmesse (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Sommer)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Musikmesse Frankfurt

    Europe's biggest trade fair for the music industry also announced that it was postponing the event, which was set to celebrate its 40th anniversary on April 2-4. While it was deemed to be "the only responsible and right decision to take," the cancellation is bound to affect many small businesses in the music industry, said Christian Höppner, secretary general of the German Music Council.

  • A pile of books represents the Leipzig Book Fair 2020 | Bücher (Stiftung Buchkunst/Carolin Blöink)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Leipzig Book Fair

    Change of plans for book fans: The Leipzig Book Fair, scheduled to be held March 12-15, was cancelled due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the fair announced on Tuesday. The second-largest book fair in Germany expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors from 51 countries.

  • A person wearing a colorful outfit at the Indonesian stand at ITB Berlin 2019 (Imago/V. Hohlfeld)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    ITB Travel Trade Show Berlin

    Preparations for the world's largest travel fair were already in full swing when the organizers cancelled it at the last minute. Due to the ongoing virus threat, participants to the Berlin fair had to prove they had not been to one of the defined risk areas. With 170,000 visitors from all over the world, this proved to be an impossible task and the fair couldn't open on March 4 as planned.

  • Louvre pyramid (Imago Images/PanoramiC/J.B. Autissier)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    The Louvre

    For many tourists, a trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to the Louvre museum. The historic art museum was closed for three days, after museum staff went on strike on the grounds that keeping it open would be a public health hazard. On Wednesday afternoon, they accepted to resume work after management set up a series of preventive measures.

  • An installation at Milan Design Week 2018 (Phillip K. Smith)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Milan Design Week

    Each April, thousands of design professionals, artists and companies visit Milan to check out the latest in furniture and interior design. This year, however, organizers have announced it will be moved to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region, which has seen the lion's share of Italian coronivirus cases. Some airlines have even suspended their flights.

  • The interior of Milan's La Scala opera house (AP)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    La Scala opera house

    There is perhaps no venue more symbolic of Italy's rich operatic tradition than the La Scala opera house in Milan. Now, its seats will remain empty until March 8. Italy's Prime Minister called for the suspension of cultural events and the venue is sticking to the rules. At the time of writing, Italy has more cases of the new coronavirus than any country outside of Asia.

  • A picture of the K-Pop band BTS | Bangtan Boys (Facebook/BTS Official)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    K-Pop concerts

    The reigning K-Pop boy band BTS does big business with each concert, but in the wake of the virus in South Korea, the group cancelled four April dates at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which seats 69,950 people. "It's impossible to predict the scale of the outbreak," said the group's management. On Tuesday, cases in South Korea reached 5,100 with the majority of infections in the city of Daegu.

  • A still from 'Mission Impossible: The Rogue Nation' (picture-alliance/dpa/Christian Black/Paramount Pictures)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    'Mission Impossible'

    No, we aren't describing the task of containing the new coronavirus, but rather the new movie starring Tom Cruise which was supposed to have a three-week shoot in Venice. The film has been postponed, movie studio Paramount Pictures said Monday. Venice's cultural events have been hard hit by the outbreak. The final two days of lagoon city's annual Carnival festival were also cancelled.

  • Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week in 2019 (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Paris Fashion Week

    Paris fashion week, which ended March 3, also took a hit. While attendees avoided cheek kisses during the high-profile event, several designers, including five from China and one from France, did not put on their shows, and many popular events were called off. Chanel had already cancelled a show in China. Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan's largest fashion gathering, was also called off.

  • Carlos Santana was supposed to perform (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Concerts in Switzerland

    On February 28, the Swiss government imposed a ban on events of more than 1,000 people until March 15, making it the first European country to do so as a preemptive measure to fight against the spread of the illness. As a result, many concerts and events were called off, including concerts by Carlos Santana (pictured) and Alice Cooper at the 15,000-person Hellenstadion in Zürich.

  • A rehearsal for the 'Glass Menagerie' by the Hamburg Ballet (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    The Hamburg Ballet

    The Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier cancelled guest performances in Macau and Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the program were "The Lady of the Camellias," which tells the story of a famous Parisian courtesan and "Nijinsky." Whether the tour will take place at another point in time is still in the air. In spring 2021 the Hamburg Ballet plans to tour in Japan.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


ed/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Will COVID-19 exacerbate drugs shortage in Germany?

Supply chains for drugs are vulnerable in Germany and Europe as a whole, and that was true even before COVID-19 broke out. Shortages point to systemic problems and more often than not involve China. (03.03.2020)  

Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

To reduce the risk of contracting the new coronavirus, people around the world are changing their greeting style. These different cultural habits can inspire alternatives. (03.03.2020)  

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

From fashion shows to operas houses, many cultural events and institutions are putting the breaks on due to the spread of the new virus. Here are some of the major ones. (04.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Coronavirus robs fairy tale castle of its allure  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin | Coronavirus | Statement Jens Spahn, Bundesgesundheitsminister

Coronavirus is now a 'worldwide pandemic,' German health minister says 04.03.2020

Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned that the outbreak of COVID-19 has "not yet reached its peak in Germany." The number of cases in the country rose to 240 on Wednesday.

Deutschland Hessen | Coronavirus | Vorsichtsmaßnahme Desinfektion Hände

Coronavirus: How Germany is preparing for a possible pandemic 27.02.2020

The government has announced a new crisis team to handle its response to the spread of the disease after new cases cropped up in different parts of Germany. Scientists said the situation is still under control.

Deutschland Düsseldorf | Uni-Klinik Infektionsstation | Thema Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: Germany facing a 'coronavirus epidemic' 26.02.2020

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.

Advertisement