Coronavirus latest: Brazil's death toll tops 70,000

01:05 Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Serbia for the fourth day in a row, with citizens decrying the government's botched coronavirus response. Hundreds have tried to storm the parliament building in Belgrade, with police firing tear gas.

The country faces a "dramatic increase" in both infections and fatalities, according to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Protesters blame the government for the new pandemic peak. Strongman Aleksandar Vucic had imposed draconian lockdown measures before lifting virtually all of them in an apparent bid to hold a parliamentary election last month. With the latest wave of infections and deaths, Vucic rejected the blame and instead urged the citizens not to be "irresponsible." The ongoing unrest was prompted by his Tuesday announcement that Serbia would go back to imposing lockdown measures and lengthy curfews.

Vucic has blamed the unrest on criminals, political rivals, and foreign intelligence agencies.

00:59: The governor of Texas has warned that 'things will get worse' in the state, after Texas recorded 95 new deaths on Friday. Texas now has over 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Members of the Congress from the state have requested the US government for a field hospital in the Rio Grande valley. "There is no indication that case counts will level out soon," they warned in a letter.

00:00: Brazil reported 1,200 new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday. The country's total death toll has now reached 70,400 – the second highest in the world, after the US. The country's health ministry said that 45,000 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1.8 million. President Jair Bolsonaro is also among the infected.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

