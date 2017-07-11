Coronavirus latest: Brazil's death toll tops 70,000

- The US is set for a record daily increase in cases for the third day in a row

01:59: The governor of Texas has warned that 'things will get worse' in the state, after Texas recorded 95 new deaths on Friday. Texas now has over 10,000 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Members of the Congress from the state have requested the US government for a field hospital in the Rio Grande valley. "There is no indication that case counts will level out soon," they warned in a letter.

00:00: Brazil reported 1,200 new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday. The country's total death toll has now reached 70,400 – the second highest in the world, after the US. The country's health ministry said that 45,000 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1.8 million. President Jair Bolsonaro is also among the infected.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

am/dj (dpa, AFP, Reuters)