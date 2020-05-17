Coronavirus latest: Brazil's Bolsonaro defiant in face of pandemic

The number of global COVID-19 cases has risen to more than 4.7 million while over 314,000 people around the world have died from the virus

In Germany, dozens of people tested positive for the virus at a refugee home

More lockdown measures are being lifted in Europe on Monday, with restaurants reopening in Italy and kids going back to school in Belgium

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:32 In Canada, a jet taking part in a show to boost morale during the coronavirus outbreak crashed shortly after takeoff. One crew member was killed and another was seriously injured.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries,'' the Royal Canadian Air Force said in a tweet. The other crew member did not sustain life threatening injuries, they added.

The crash took place in Kamloops, British Columbia with the jet reportedly hitting a residential home and sparking a fire. A video shot by a witness shows two Snowbirds jets taking off, with one almost immediately rearing up before plunging to the ground.

The US and Canada have been carrying out flyovers in particularly hard-hit regions in an effort to lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

00:01 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro flouted social distancing guidelines on Sunday, as his country faces one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Wearing a mask, Bolsonaro posed for pictures with supporters and did a series of push-ups with paratroopers — some of whom stretched out their right arms and swore allegiance to the president and his family.

"This is a pure manifestation of democracy. I'm really honored by this," he said of the crowd of supporters who defied stay-at-home orders to take party in the rally.

Read more: Brazil overtakes Spain, Italy in COVID-19 cases

This weekend, Brazil's number of confirmed cases surpassed Spain and Italy — making the country the world's fourth-largest outbreak. With Brazil testing far less than other countries, experts warn that the actual number of cases is likely much higher than the official tally of over 240,00.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the virus and pushed to reopen businesses.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Spain deaths drop below 100

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

tg,rs/rc (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.