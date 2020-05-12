Coronavirus latest: Brazil's Bolsonaro dares governors to legal battle as cases overtake Germany

A newly revised virus mortality model projected that 147,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 by early August.

Global death toll has passed 290,000, with over 4.25 million recorded cases

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) says the country's infection rate has dipped to 0.94 after three consecutive days above 1.0

00:28 Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has apologized for an expletive-filled Instagram rant blaming animal cruelty at Chinese wet markets for the coronavirus outbreak.

"No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism," Adams wrote on his Instagram page.

Adams, who is best known for a string of hit singles, such as Run to You and Summer of ‘69, comments that sparked outrage were: "...Thanks to some … bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus." Adams wrote the post while also lamenting his concerts being canceled due to the virus.

"My message to them ... is go vegan," he added.

Canadian pop star Bryan Adams apologized for his "rant"

00:10 Global cases have now surpassed 4.25 million, with almost a third of those coming in the United States, the hardest-hit country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins Institute.

Recent spikes in infections in Brazil, Russia and the UK have seen the worldwide total reach the new figure.

From scrambling for vaccines to notions of "immunity passports," the world continues to struggle in its fight to come to terms with the virus that has caused the deaths of more than 290,000 people.

Just over four months since reports first emerged of a SARS-like virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has since spread across Asia, ripping through Europe and causing devastation in the US. More than 200 countries have reported infections.

Lockdowns have been implemented like dominoes across the globe, with varying degrees of stringency and success, though some of these are now being gradually relaxed, particularly in Europe.

00:05 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro openly challenged governors who are protesting his decree to reopen gyms and hair salons, to file lawsuits against the move. Bolsonaro’s decision to reopen a large list of businesses was made in the belief that the economic damage of the lockdown outweighed the effects of the virus on the Brazilian population.

The Brazilian Supreme Court has previously ruled that state and local governments have the authority to order businesses to close, but Bolsonaro has used his presidential powers to override that local authority, by formally declaring the establishments "essential."

Brazil’s health ministry announced that it has processed 482,743 tests in official labs, amid a significant backlog.

Meanwhile, the Latin American country's registered cases rose to 177,589, according to the health ministry, surpassing Germany's 170,508 confirmed infections.

Brazil also declared 881 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record for a single day.

