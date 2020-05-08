Coronavirus latest: Brazil sees record daily death toll

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has risen to over 274,000, while more than 3.9 million people are known to have been infected

- Brazil, the hardest-hit country in Latin Amerca by the coronavirus crisis, has reported 751 new deaths, bringing its total to nearly 10,000

- The World Health Organization announced that it is $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) short of the $1.7 billion required to fund its global coronavirus response effort. The statement came shortly after the US withdrew funding from the WHO

- COVID-19 deaths in Italy surpassed 30,000, after health authorities reported 243 new fatalities. Only the US and UK have recorded more deaths from the virus

- The European Commission has recommended keeping the EU's external borders closed to non-EU citizens in an effort to prevent a second wave of the novel coronavirus

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

