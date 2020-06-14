Coronavirus latest: Brazil reports record daily cases

Brazil marks record high number of daily infections

Six US states report record increases in new cases for the second consecutive week

Beijing reports 31 new cases in the past 24 hours amid fears of a second wave of infections

All times in GMT/UTC

02:57 Germany has recorded 345 new COVID-19 infections and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the public health body Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 187,184 people in Germany have been infected with the coronavirus; of those 173,600 have recovered, and 8,830 have died.

02:05 Mexico reported a near-record increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths. The country’s Health Ministry confirmed 4,599 new cases, the second-highest daily increase. The death toll rose by 730, the third highest-daily increase.

While the country has reported a total of 154,863 infections, and 18,310 deaths, these numbers are suspected to be inaccurately low, as Mexico does relatively little testing. Health officials see few signs of a decrease in the pace of infections as the country announced plans to reopen churches and religious events.

01:49 More Americans have died due to the coronavirus than in World War I, according to the latest figures. The US recorded 740 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 116,854. It also reported 23,351 new cases in the same period. With 2,134,973 infections, the US count is by far the highest in the world.

00:50 China reported 44 new cases of coronavirus amid fears of a second wave of infections in the country. Eleven of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. Beijing, the center of the new outbreak, registered 31 new cases. China's Heilongjiang province, meanwhile, is imposing a 21-day quarantine on people arriving from Beijing's medium-to-high risk areas.

Watch video 01:45 Share New virus outbreak in China Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dsyd Beijing scrambles to contain new virus outbreak

00:30 US states Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas have reported a record increase in the number of coronavirus cases for the second week in a row. The states also face rising hospitalizations, including an outbreak at a church in rural Oregon. Nevada also reported its highest single-day tally. It last reported a record increase on May 24.

00:10 Brazil reported 34,918 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number of infections in a single day. With a total of 923,189 cases, Brazil is second only to the United States in the number of infections. The Latin American nation also registered 1,282 COVID-19 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 45,241, the Health Ministry said.

Despite these grim statistics, Walter Braga Netto, a top Brazilian official dealing with the crisis, said Tuesday that the situation was under control. "There is a crisis, we sympathize with bereaved families, but it is managed," he said.

However, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said that Brazil's continuously increasing transmission rate is very concerning, while recommending stronger physical distancing and a careful reopening of the economy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been an opponent of physical distancing measures and lockdowns, saying the economic costs outweigh the risk to public health. Many Brazilian states are reopening businesses, despite the severe outbreak.

Watch video 01:52 Share COVID-19 response divides Brazil Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3dftW Government COVID-19 pandemic response divides Brazil

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

adi/sri (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.