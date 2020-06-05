Coronavirus latest: Brazil removes key COVID-19 data

China reports its first domestic coronavirus case in two weeks

Total infection numbers in Brazil are no longer displayed on the key government website

Swedish economy is headed for a record plunge despite avoiding lockdown

06:09 Sweden is facing a record economic drop despite not locking down like other European countries, SEB bank economist Olle Homgren told the AFP news agency.

"As in most of the world. there will be a record decline for the Swedish economy in Q2," said Homgren.

The expert, who works for the influential Swedish financial group, also said that a rebound was likely in the second part of the year.

Health officials in the Scandinavian country have recommended social distancing and avoiding travel, but kept bars, restaurants, and most businesses open. The strategy drew attention from all across the world. By Sunday morning, Sweden had close to 43,900 confirmed infections and 4,656 deaths with the population of 10.3 million. The outbreak has hit the country more severe than any of its Scandinavian neighbors.

05:51 China reported its first non-imported coronavirus case in two weeks, alongside five more cases imported from abroad. The domestic infection was discovered on the island of Hainan off the country's southern coast. While the current pandemic originated in China in late 2019, the authorities have managed to contain the spread of the disease domestically, with some 83,000 cases and 4,634 deaths reported in the country overall as of Sunday morning. The world's most populous country is currently listed 18th by caseload according to the tally provided by Johns Hopkins University.

05:48 A key government website in Brazil no longer shows total deaths and coronavirus cases, with only the daily numbers still available. The authorities have decided to revamp the page with President Jair Bolsonaro claiming that the overall data "does not reflect the moment the country is in."

Separately, a Bolsonaro ally suggested that some states have been sending false reports to the federal health ministry.

"The number we have today is fanciful or manipulated," businessman Carlos Wizard, expected to take a high-level position in the ministry, told O Globo newspaper.

In turn, a council of state health secretaries slammed the "authoritarian, insensitive, inhumane, and unethical attempt to make the COVID-19 deaths invisible."

According to the tally kept by the US-based Johns Hopkins Institute, Brazil has seen nearly 673,000 coronavirus cases and 35,930 deaths as of Sunday morning. Only the US has reported more coronavirus cases. The figures also make Brazil third heaviest-hit country in the world on the total number of fatalities, behind the US and the UK.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly dismissed fears of the pandemic, describing the coronavirus as "little flu."

This week, the country also moved its daily coronavirus briefing to late in the evening. On Friday, Bolsonaro joked the move would annoy the reporters working for the country's most watched news program, Jornal Nacional, which would now be broadcast before the government releases its latest figures.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

