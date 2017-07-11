Coronavirus latest: Brazil passes 2 million cases

Brazil passes 2 million cases, with 76,688 deaths

00:47 Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 6,406 new infections and 668 additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 324,041, from which 37,574 people have died from the novel virus.

The government has reason to believe the actual number of infections, though, is significantly higher than the figure reported.

The spread of the coronavirus in Mexico has prompted authorities to implement local restrictions on mobility, commerce, and leisure, particularly in tourist hotspots, even as the government looks for ways to boost the country's beleaguered economy.

00:05 Non-essential travel across US land borders with Canada and Mexico will continue to be prohibited until at least August 21, as COVID-19 cases in the US continue to surge.

Border crossings will be allowed for commercial traffic, people returning to their home country, commuters and people traveling for family care, educational or humanitarian reasons.

Travel for tourism and shopping is prohibited, which has had an economic impact on border communities.

Restrictions on cross-border traffic began in March and have been repeatedly extended in 30-day blocks.

00:04 The leading expert on infectious diseases in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has urged younger people to take preventative measures to curb the spread of the virus, which has had a resurgence in numerous parts of the country.

"Please assume the societal responsibility of being part of the solution, not part of the problem," he said in a live interview with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

In April, Facebook removed "pseudoscience" as an option for advertisers. Social media outlets have received criticism for allowing misinformation about the pandemic to appear on their platforms.

Infections in the US have surged to over 60,000 a day from daily totals under 20,000 in May. The average age of those contracting the virus has fallen by about 15 years. Many of those infected show few symptoms, Fauci said.

As a result, he urged people to wear masks, avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.

"We should be looking at public health measures as a vehicle or a gateway to getting the economy back," Fauci added.

00:02 Coronavirus cases in Brazil have crossed the two-million mark, and are currently at 2,012,151. The number of deaths stood at 76,688 on Thursday. The country took only 27 days to reach 2 million from the 1 million mark.

Brazil is the second worst-affected nation after the US. Experts believe the actual number of infections to be much higher. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been accused of downplaying the severity of the disease, has himself been infected with the virus.

