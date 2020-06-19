 Coronavirus latest: Brazil infections surpass 1 million | News | DW | 20.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: Brazil infections surpass 1 million

The world's second worst-hit country has more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 50,000 deaths. COVID-19 fatalities in Mexico have exceeded 20,000. Follow DW for the latest.

Fiebermessen bei Passanten in Sao Paulo, Brasilein (Reuters/A. Perobelli)

- US President Trump is preparing to host his first campaign rally since the pandemic began, though experts have warned against it

- Mexico has seen more than 20,000 deaths                        

- Cases in Brazil have passed 1 million            

- Globally, more than 8.6 million people have tested positive and over 458,000 people have died

00:25 Deaths from coronavirus in Mexico surpassed 20,000 after the Health Ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new cases. Total cases have surpassed 170,000.

The government has warned that the real number of cases may be far higher than the confirmed cases.

Earlier, Mexico City delayed reopening the economy by a week to give more time for cases to drop. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and places of worship will remain closed for at least another week.

Watch video 05:03

Mexico: Struggling amid rising infections

00:15 A senior official in Costa Rica has said the country will halt reopening the economy due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," said Health Minister Daniel Salas. The Central American country registered a record 119 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 12 new deaths.

00:10 Several US states, including Arizona and Florida, have seen record daily spikes in cases in the last 24 hours. The news comes as many states continue to reopen their economies, even though daily positivity rates are exceeding the WHO-mandated 5% in 16 states.

Read moreHow millions of America's temporary layoffs could be permanent

The US has also rejected Chinese airlines' requests for additional weekly flights between the two countries as their respective governments gradually ease travel restrictions. US authorities said the move was not meant to escalate tensions, but to maintain parity between the amount of US and Chinese flights. Eight weekly flights are currently allowed between the US and China.

00:05 Brazil's confirmed coronavirus case count has passed 1 million, with 48,954 deaths, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world, after the US.

Read moreAs coronavirus and deforestation soar in Brazil, groups take Bolsonaro to court

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed/dr (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Related content

Brasilien Rio de Janeiro Coronavirus Graffiti

Coronavirus latest: Brazil cases top 1 million 19.06.2020

The world's second worst-hit country has more than 1 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 50,000 deaths. Germany's CureVac is hoping to have initial results from vaccine trials in two months. Follow DW for the latest.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on China 19.06.2020

Critics fear that the Chinese government is exploiting the pandemic for propaganda means - and that any criticism of its handling of the crisis is being stifled.

Brasilien Coronavirus Protestaktion in Rio de Janeiro

Coronavirus latest: Rio activists dig Copacabana graves in protest against Bolsonaro 11.06.2020

An opinion poll has shown President Bolsonaro's support lies at 33% as disgruntlement increases over his response to the pandemic. Brazil has the world's second highest number of cases. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement