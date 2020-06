Coronavirus latest: Brazil infections surpass 1 million

- US President Trump is preparing to host his first campaign rally since the pandemic began, though experts have warned against it

- Mexico has seen more than 20,000 deaths

- Cases in Brazil have passed 1 million

- Globally, more than 8.6 million people have tested positive and over 458,000 people have died

02:43 South Korea has seen its highest daily spike in three weeks, reporting 67 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.

Since the easing of social distancing measures in May, the country has been seeing an upward trend infections. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 31 cases came from overseas, while the rest were locally transmitted.

Most of the cases have been reported in the Seoul metropolitan area, which is densely populated. They have mainly originated in nightclubs, church services, an e-commerce warehouse, and via door-to-door salespeople.

02:18 Germany logged 601 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths, the country’s health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), has reported. The total number of cases stands at around 190,000 while nearly 9,000 people have died.

After rolling out its coronavirus tracing app on Monday, the RKI wrote on Twitter on Friday that 9.6 million people had downloaded it.

"It is important that as many people as possible join us," they wrote.

Read more: Day one of using Germany's coronavirus tracing app

02:15 French cinema halls are set to reopen at midnight on Sunday, as the country continues to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The annual midsummer Festival of Music is also scheduled to begin in several towns and cities, which will include several small and large-scale events.

The Accord Arena in Paris will only be able to host one-tenth of its capacity, due to social distancing norms.

Casinos will also reopen on Monday. Stadiums and racetracks are due to open on July 11, with a limit of 5,000 people.

France has already reopened terrace cafes and restaurants. While public gatherings of more than 10 people are still not allowed, the Culture Ministry said that police will permit outdoor jam sessions as long as social distancing protocols are followed.

Watch video 13:19 Share Can we trust tracing apps? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3e3rh Can we trust coronavirus tracing apps?

02:06 China has reported 27 new cases of COVID-19, 21 in of which were in Beijing, as officials rush to contain a possible fresh spread of the virus. The capital city is struggling to manage a new outbreak at its largest agricultural market.

The new figures pushes the number of cases identified as part of the new Beijing cluster above 200. Interprovincial buses and flights from Beijing have largely been canceled and schools and universities have been closed.

01:57 The United States reported 705 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday. This marks the ninth day in a row that the daily toll has remained below 1,000, even as it remains the hardest-hit country in the world. Nearly 120,000 people have died and there are 2.2 million confirmed cases.

US Major League Baseball also saw its chances of returning to a normal season dampened after four teams closed training facilities amid outbreaks of coronavirus. Five players from the Philadelphia Phillies tested positive for coronavirus at their training camp in Florida and three other teams shut down nearby camps as well.

00:25 Deaths from coronavirus in Mexico surpassed 20,000 after the Health Ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new cases. Total cases have surpassed 170,000.

The government has warned that the real number of cases may be far higher than the confirmed cases.

Earlier, Mexico City delayed reopening the economy by a week to give more time for cases to drop. Markets, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels and places of worship will remain closed for at least another week.

Watch video 05:03 Share Mexico: Struggling amid rising infections Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3e36e Mexico: Struggling amid rising infections

00:15 A senior official in Costa Rica has said the country will halt reopening the economy due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," said Health Minister Daniel Salas. The Central American country registered a record 119 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 12 new deaths.

00:10 Several US states, including Arizona and Florida, have seen record daily spikes in cases in the last 24 hours. The news comes as many states continue to reopen their economies, even though daily positivity rates are exceeding the WHO-mandated 5% in 16 states.

Read more: How millions of America's temporary layoffs could be permanent

The US has also rejected Chinese airlines' requests for additional weekly flights between the two countries as their respective governments gradually ease travel restrictions. US authorities said the move was not meant to escalate tensions, but to maintain parity between the amount of US and Chinese flights. Eight weekly flights are currently allowed between the US and China.

00:05 Brazil's confirmed coronavirus case count has passed 1 million, with 48,954 deaths, according to data released by the country's Health Ministry.

Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world, after the US.

Read more: As coronavirus and deforestation soar in Brazil, groups take Bolsonaro to court

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

ed/dr (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)