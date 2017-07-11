Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll tops 80,000

Two more Cabinet ministers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazil, where the death toll has surpassed 80,000

EU leaders appear to be close to reaching a deal on a €750-billion coronavirus recovery fund

An experimental coronavirus vaccine in the UK has produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials

Worldwide, more than 608,000 people have died from the coronavirus, with more than 14 million infections

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:33 Mexico has seen a 9.2% increase in the number of women murdered during the coronavirus pandemic, besides an overall rise in homicides, according to government data.

In the first half of this year, 17,982 people were murdered, a 1.9% increase over the 17,653 killings in the same period last year.

Activists have attributed the rise in the killing of women to the increased confinement of families to their homes. This year, 489 women were killed in the first six months, compared to 448 in the first half of 2019.

The pandemic has also failed to curb the drug gang activity that is a major driver of violence in Mexico. A video surfaced online last week, showing about 75 heavily armed drug cartel gunmen in military-style fatigues with a dozen homemade armored pickup trucks. Mexico's department of defense said the video was authentic and showed "evidence of military-style training."

00:17 Israel's parliament has voted to allow the country's domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of those diagnosed with COVID-19 for the rest of the year.

The law, cleared by the Knesset in a late-night session, allows the agency Shin Bet to track location data of those infected with the virus for the 14 days before they were diagnosed. The data would then be used for contact-tracing.

The law also includes additional oversight, requiring the government to renew its request every three weeks. However, it has raised fears among privacy watchdog groups over dangers to individual liberty.

The agency’s surveillance technology can only be used when the new daily cases exceed 200. The measure allows anyone ordered into self-quarantine to appeal if they believe the data is inaccurate.

Israel, which has so far reported 415 deaths from the virus, registered about 1,500 new infections on Monday.

00:09 Brazil's coronavirus death toll has surged past the 80,000-mark after 632 newly recorded deaths in the past 24 hours. The country's Health Ministry also confirmed 20,257 new infections.

Brazil is the world's second-worst affected nation after the US, with over 2 million cases.

Meanwhile, two more ministers in the Cabinet of President Jair Bolsonaro have tested positive for the virus. Onyx Lorenzoni, the minister of citizenship and Milton Ribeiro, the education minister, both announced their test results on Twitter.

Ribeiro is the fifth high-ranking government official to have been infected so far, besides the president.

