Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll rises to become world's second highest

All times in GMT/UTC

02:14 Poland on Saturday reopened borders with all its European Union neighbor countries.

While controls on its border with Lithuania were relaxed on Friday, the borders to Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia reopened at midnight.

The entry requirements for people from non-EU countries have also been relaxed.

Polish authorities had closed entry for foreigners within the EU in mid-March.

Flights to EU countries are slated to resume from June 16.

00:58 US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that "blips" of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations being reported by some states in the country could spiral out of control if concrete contact tracing measures are not put in place.

Texas — which has spearheaded efforts for states to reopen — and North Carolina saw their highest hospitalization rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

While authorities in these states have pointed towards low coronavirus death rates, Fauci said that increased hospitalizations was a worrying trend.

Speaking to CNN, he added that it was also a sign that "maybe we need to slow down a little" on reopenings.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

