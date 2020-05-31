 Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll passes 30,000 | News | DW | 03.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll passes 30,000

The figures come as some Brazilian states emerge from quarantine, despite WHO warnings. Elsewhere, Japan is reintroducing lockdown measures, urging people to stay home after a spike in cases. Follow DW for the latest.

A health worker conducts a test for the coronavirus disease

  • More than 6.32 million people are now infected with COVID-19 globally and 379,709 have died
  • Brazil's health ministry shows a new record 1,262 deaths in the previous 24 hours

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

00:05 The total number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has now reached 31,199 since the start of the pandemic. 

The South American country reported 28,936 additional cases of coronavirus infections and a new record number of daily deaths with 1,262 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

Brazil has now registered 555,383 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it the second-worst affected country behind the US.

Experts estimate the real number of infections could be up to 15 times higher than official figures, given relatively little testing across the vast country of 210 million.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic: Is Brazil the new epicenter?

Across Latin America, many health care professionals are reporting that they have little or no access to personal protective equipment. They are carrying the heaviest burden in the fight against the coronavirus.

Watch video 03:37

Latin American health care workers lack protective gear

In Panama, trade unions came out on the streets to protest the government's decision to reopen the country's economy. The demonstrators claimed that it will lead to a surge in infections and deaths from the coronavirus. 

Panama is the worst-hit Central American country with 13,000 confirmed cases of infection and 350 deaths. The country's construction industry and some mining operations resumed work on Monday after being closed as part of a nationwide lockdown.

00:00 Catch up on Tuesday's developments here

dvv/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Schweden Corona-Pandemie Alltag

Coronavirus latest: Sweden sees no new deaths for first time in 11 weeks 31.05.2020

Praised and denounced for its unorthodox approach to tackling COVID-19, Sweden reported its first day with zero deaths since March 11. Spain seeks one last extension of the state of emergency. Follow DW for the latest.

Deutschland Corona-Pandemie Alltag | Einkaufen auf dem Markt

Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel says Germany has 'passed' COVID-19 test so far 30.05.2020

The German chancellor expressed optimism for the country's future after its citizens showed "reason and responsibility for others." Nevertheless, she warned the battle is far from over. Follow DW for the latest.

Italien Corona-Pandemie Flashmob Schiefer Turm Von Pisa

Coronavirus latest: Europe opens up for tourism 01.06.2020

The first day of June has seen lockdown restrictions eased in a number of European countries. People from Athens to Amsterdam are flocking to museums and bars for the first time in months. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement