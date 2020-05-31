Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll passes 30,000

More than 6.32 million people are now infected with COVID-19 globally and 379,709 have died

Brazil's health ministry shows a new record 1,262 deaths in the previous 24 hours

00:05 The total number of coronavirus deaths in Brazil has now reached 31,199 since the start of the pandemic.

The South American country reported 28,936 additional cases of coronavirus infections and a new record number of daily deaths with 1,262 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

Brazil has now registered 555,383 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it the second-worst affected country behind the US.

Experts estimate the real number of infections could be up to 15 times higher than official figures, given relatively little testing across the vast country of 210 million.

Across Latin America, many health care professionals are reporting that they have little or no access to personal protective equipment. They are carrying the heaviest burden in the fight against the coronavirus.

In Panama, trade unions came out on the streets to protest the government's decision to reopen the country's economy. The demonstrators claimed that it will lead to a surge in infections and deaths from the coronavirus.

Panama is the worst-hit Central American country with 13,000 confirmed cases of infection and 350 deaths. The country's construction industry and some mining operations resumed work on Monday after being closed as part of a nationwide lockdown.

