Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll overtakes Spain

- Brazil reported 1,124 new coronavirus deaths on Friday

- Trump says US payments to the World Health Organization will be redirected to other urgent public health needs

- Global cases are approaching 6 million with nearly 365,000 dead

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

01:06 The United States recorded 1,225 new coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing its total death count to 102,798. The US has by far the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with experts concerned about the effects that continuing to reopen the economy will have. The total confirmed number of cases is approaching 1.75 million.

Neighboring Mexico saw 371 new deaths and 3,227 new cases on Friday, health authorities announced. More than 9,000 people have died and over 81,000 have been infected. Latin America has been identified as a new epicenter of the pandemic.

01:00 After extended talks, Brussels and Berlin have reached an agreement over a €9 billion rescue package for German airline Lufthansa. The deal would see the carrier cede take-off and landing slots at two airports.

Lufthansa has been losing around €1 million an hour since the coronavirus pandemic began, with travel restrictions still in place. Around 90% of its aircraft remain grounded.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines Aid yes, interference no! Germany is throwing Lufthansa a €9 billion ($9.6 billion) lifeline. The government bailout will give the state a 20% stake in the airline, which could rise to 25% plus one share in the event of a hostile takeover bid as Berlin says it seeks to protect thousands of jobs. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier insists there will be no meddling with corporate decisions.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines Smartwings seeks smart deal The Czech Republic is seeking more control over flight group Smartwings, the parent company of Czech Airlines. Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said the government could even take over the group completely, but executives replied that no one had expressed any such desire for that to happen as they preferred a state-guaranteed credit line to see the company through the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines TAP-ping into more state funds? Portugal's flag carrier TAP has asked for a state-backed loan to secure the survival of the company. Employees want more state control through direct financing, with Prime Minister Antonio Costa raising the possibility of nationalizing the carrier. TAP is already 50% owned by the state with a 45% stake held by Brazilian-US entrepreneur David Neeleman. TAP employees hold the remaining 5% in shares.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines Survival without aid? No(r)way! Indirect state aid has come to the rescue of Norwegian, Norway's budget carrier that has completed a painful restructuring process and secured a credit guarantee from the government. Major lessor AerCap now holds a 15.9% stake after converting lease obligations into shares. BOC Aviation holds a vital 12.67% stake in Norwegian — and BOC is ultimately controlled by the state-owned Bank of China.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines Singapore Airlines now Singa-poor? Earlier this month, Singapore Airlines announced its first-ever annual loss in its 48-year history after grounding most of its fleet due to the pandemic-caused lockdowns. The carrier is already majority-owned by the government investment and holding company Temasek, which holds well over 50% of voting stock. The government has always stressed its non-involvement in the management of the airline.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines The worst in the pack? Of the government-owned airlines, the Gulf carriers Emirates, Etihad and Qatar have often raised eyebrows among rivals in many parts of the world. The latter have said the airlines in question aren't really playing fair, saying their business model is to crowd out competing airlines at any (state) cost. Before the pandemic, the three carriers had grown disproportionately for years.

Coronavirus: Where the state wants control over airlines State control a common ingredient Aeroflot Group, which includes Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, Rossiya and Pobeda, is another case in point. It is 51.2% state-owned. But you don't really have to look far to find more airlines in this category. Right now, there are roughly 150 state-owned carriers around the globe, according to Wikipedia. It's not the rule, though, as there's an impressive total of about 5,000 airlines globally. Author: Hardy Graupner



00:08 Colombia's presidential palace has recorded 13 coronavirus cases, with five officials and eight Narino House security personnel testing positive. President Ivan Duque tested negative for the virus.

Duque extended Colombia's two-month quarantine until the end of June on Thursday. The country's economy has suffered a massive blow as the number of cases crosses 25,000. Colombia has reported 855 deaths.

00:03 Brazil has recorded a total of 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpassing Spain with the fifth-most fatalities in the world. The country reported 1,124 deaths on Friday. Brazil's death toll stands behind only the US, the UK, Italy and France.

The country also has the second-highest numer of COVID-19 cases after the US, with 465,166 confirmed infections of the virus.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

