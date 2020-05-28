Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll overtakes Spain

Brazil has reported 27,878 coronavirus deaths, the fifth-highest total in the world. Donald Trump says the US is "terminating" ties with the WHO. Follow DW for the latest.
- Brazil reported 1,124 new coronavirus deaths on Friday
- Trump says US payments to the World Health Organization will be redirected to other urgent public health needs
- Global cases are approaching 6 million with nearly 365,000 dead
All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)
01:06 The United States recorded 1,225 new coronavirus fatalities on Friday, bringing its total death count to 102,798. The US has by far the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with experts concerned about the effects that continuing to reopen the economy will have. The total confirmed number of cases is approaching 1.75 million.
Meanwhile, US health officials said they are seeking to "inform mass numbers of unknown people" after a person who attended crowded pool parties over Memorial Day weekend in Missouri tested positive for COVID-19.
Neighboring Mexico saw 371 new deaths and 3,227 new cases on Friday, health authorities announced. More than 9,000 people have died and over 81,000 have been infected. Latin America has been identified as a new epicenter of the pandemic.
01:00 After extended talks, Brussels and Berlin have reached an agreement over a €9 billion rescue package for German airline Lufthansa. The deal would see the carrier cede take-off and landing slots at two airports.
Lufthansa has been losing around €1 million an hour since the coronavirus pandemic began, with travel restrictions still in place. Around 90% of its aircraft remain grounded.
Read more here: Lufthansa bailout: EU, Germany agree 'compromise' rescue deal
00:08 Colombia's presidential palace has recorded 13 coronavirus cases, with five officials and eight Narino House security personnel testing positive. President Ivan Duque tested negative for the virus.
Duque extended Colombia's two-month quarantine until the end of June on Thursday. The country's economy has suffered a massive blow as the number of cases crosses 25,000. Colombia has reported 855 deaths.
00:03 Brazil has recorded a total of 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpassing Spain with the fifth-most fatalities in the world. The country reported 1,124 deaths on Friday. Brazil's death toll stands behind only the US, the UK, Italy and France.
The country also has the second-highest numer of COVID-19 cases after the US, with 465,166 confirmed infections of the virus.
00:00 You can catch up with our rolling updates from May 29 here.
see/dr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.
Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.
DW sends out a daily selection of news and features. Sign up here.