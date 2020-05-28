Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll overtakes Spain

- Brazil reported 1,124 new coronavirus deaths on Friday

- Trump says US payments to the World Health Organization will be redirected to other urgent public health needs

- Global cases are approaching 6 million with nearly 365,000 dead

00:08 Colombia's presidential palace has recorded 13 coronavirus cases, with five officials and eight Narino House security personnel testing positive. President Ivan Duque tested negative for the virus.

Duque extended Colombia's two-month quarantine until the end of June on Thursday. The country's economy has suffered a massive blow as the number of cases crosses 25,000. Colombia has reported 855 deaths.

00:03 Brazil has recorded a total of 27,878 coronavirus deaths, surpassing Spain with the fifth-most fatalities in the world. The country reported 1,124 deaths on Friday. Brazil's death toll stands behind only the US, the UK, Italy and France.

The country also has the second-highest numer of COVID-19 cases after the US, with 465,166 confirmed infections of the virus.

