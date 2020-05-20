Coronavirus latest: Brazil death toll crosses 20,000

Over 5 million confirmed infections recorded worldwide

Brazil recorded over 300,000 confirmed cases of the virus, the third-most in the world

Italy’s death toll may be significantly higher than official numbers, according to its social security agency

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:48 Australia is seeking an exemption from quarantine requirements set up by the UK government, citing its success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

"Australia has led the world in the successful containment of COVID-19, which clearly means that travelers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest of the world," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.

The UK is planning to enforce a 14-day quarantine for incoming travelers to prevent another coronavirus peak. Details are yet to be finalized. In Australia, the borders are still closed to all non-citizens. All locals are required to quarantine for two weeks when they return. With just over 7,000 confirmed cases, Australia has recorded less than 20 new cases each day.

00:30 US President Donald Trump has said that the US flag will be flown at half-staff over the next three days as the country’s virus-related death toll crosses 95,000.

"On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation," he further tweeted, referring to Memorial Day.

The president’s announcement comes soon after Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, requested that the US flag be flown at half-staff to recognize a "sad day of reckoning when we reach 100,000 deaths."

It would ''serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country," they added.

00:06 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for plans to end the UK's reliance on Chinese imports as the world struggles to deal with the virus, The Times newspaper has reported.

Codenamed “Project Defend”, the plans will identify the UK’s economic vulnerabilities to foreign governments as a part of the country’s new approach to national security, which is being led by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

00:02 Brazil's death toll from the virus crossed the 20,000-mark with 1,188 deaths registered on Thursday. The country has the third-largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States and Russia.

With 310,087 confirmed cases, Brazil has recorded 20,047 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Read more: Brazil headed for catastrophe

Watch video 01:32 Share Infections on the rise in Brazil Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3capq Coronavirus infections still on the rise in Brazil

00:01 Italy's virus-related death toll in the months of March and April could be almost 19,000 deaths over the current official figure of 32,486, the country's social security agency has found.

According to the Istituto Nazionale della Previdenza Sociale (INPS), a new study has found that the original death figures may not be reliable as a total of 156,429 deaths were recorded in March and April. This figure is 46,909 higher than the average number of fatalities recorded between 2015 and 2019 for the same months.

However, only 27,938 coronavirus-related deaths were reported during that period by Italy's Civil Protection Agency. National statistics are based on this toll, INPS said. The latter is the largest social security and welfare institute in the country.

This is 18,971 more than what is considered normal during this period.

"Given the fact that the number of deaths is quite stable in these times, we can — with necessary caution — attribute a large portion of these deaths during these past two months to the epidemic," the INPS said.

The institute also mentioned that it was possible that the spike in deaths was not just because of the virus, but also because many people suffering from other illnesses could not get the right healthcare as the systems were overwhelmed.

Watch video 01:14 Share Businesses reopen in Italy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cNVv Businesses reopen in Italy after two-month lockdown

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news here: Germany's Maas warns against 'radical extremists' at weekend demos

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

see/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

>> Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.