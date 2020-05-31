Coronavirus latest: Brazil cases top 500,000

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 371,000

- Brazil has recorded 16,409 new cases of the virus, taking the country's total number of infections past half-a-million, with 29,314 deaths

- The World Bank warned that the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will cause poverty to double in the occupied West Bank

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

00:25 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met crowds of supporters outside the government palace in the capital, Brasilia, even as the country registered over half a million cases of the virus.

Despite having the second-largest caseload of the virus in the world, Brazil has been deeply divided in terms of response. Supporters of the president chanted "myth! Myth! myth!" in Brasilia, in line with Bolsonaro's dismissal of the pandemic.

At the same time, hundreds of demonstrators stepped out to protest the president's inaction in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city. Local police said they used tear gas to disperse the crowds when groups for and against the president came close to clashing with each other.

The anti-Bolsonaro march was the largest demonstration against the president since Brazil became a virus hotspot. However, supporters of the president have been stepping out each week to back his demands for easing coronavirus-related restrictions in the country.

Bolsonaro met supporters on horseback in Brasilia on Sunday

00:00 You can catch up on Sunday's updates here

see/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.