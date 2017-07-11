Coronavirus latest: Bolsonaro's health under spotlight

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is getting tested for COVID-19

UN chief warns that extremist groups could benefit from the pandemic

Israel reimposes several coronavirus restrictions after cases spiked

Over 11.5 million people have contracted the virus worldwide, with over 535,000 deaths

00:48 The annual fall meetings for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund will be held online this year due to the pandemic, World Bank President David Malpass has announced. The meetings are scheduled for October.

Both finance institutions held their spring meetings online this year and are looking to move more interactions to virtual platforms rather than in person in Washington DC, where both headquarters are located.

00:10 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is due to be tested for COVID-19 after having a lung X-ray on Monday, according to news agencies AP and Reuters.

Bolsonaro, while addressing supporters outside the presidential palace on Monday, said he was feeling well.

The results of the COVID-19 test are expected on Tuesday, according to Bolsonaro in an interview with CNN Brazil.

The Brazilian president has repeatedly downplayed the virus and often refused to wear face masks, despite the country suffering one of the worst outbreaks worldwide, with over 1,623,200 COVID-19 cases and more than 65,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro previously tested negative for the coronavirus earlier this year after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in March.

00:01 The coronavirus pandemic could provide new opportunities for the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group, al-Qaida and their affiliates, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has warned. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups could also benefit from the pandemic, he said.

While it was too early to assess the full implications of the pandemic on terrorism, all these groups were seeking to exploit divisions, local conflicts, failures in governing, and other grievances to advance their aims, said the UN secretary-general.

Guterres said IS was trying to reassert itself in both Syria and Iraq, where it once held large amounts of territory.

