News

Coronavirus latest: Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as COVID-19 kills 'a Brazilian per minute'

After cautionary warnings from the WHO to not lift lockdowns, Brazil's president said that he could pull out of the agency. Bolsonaro's threat followed reports of the coronavirus killing "a Brazilian per minute."

Bolsonaro supporters on the street holding a Brazilian flag in Sao Paulo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Penner)

  • Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro threatens to leave the WHO
  • Brazilian daily says coronavirus is killing "a Brazilian per minute"
  • California said that it would allow professional matches, film and television production to begin by June 12
  • There have been over 6.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 400,000 deaths

00:25: The G20 countries announced on Saturday that they have contributed more than $21 billion (€18.6 billion) to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The G20 said that the contribution was expected to "bridge" the immediate health financing gap by investing in diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and research and development.

00:04: The US state of California said it would allow film, television and music production to restart and allow professional sports matches to be played without fans in the stadiums by June 12. The most populous US state said that day camps, casinos, museums and zoos would also be allowed to open by that deadline.

00:00: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull out of the World Health Organization after the agency warned against lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of COVID-19. Bolsonaro's statement follows rising deaths from the virus in his country. Brazilian daily, Folha de S.Paulo said the virus was killing "a Brazilian per minute."

The Brazilian Health Ministry reported 1,005 more virus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total number of infections to 30,830. Johns Hopkins University statistics had the number higher at 614,941 infections and 34,021 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Catch up on Friday's developments here: Coronavirus: 'Wear masks in public,' WHO advises

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments, and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

DW staff (sms)

Watch video 02:38

Scientists test BCG vaccine against Coronavirus

