Coronavirus latest: Blanket closures and bans worldwide

Blanket closures and bans on group gatherings and air travel are becoming widespread as the total number of COVID-19 infections rose to more than 120,000 worldwide. Follow DW for the latest updates.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
01:05 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told his supporters to refrain from holding political rallies, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They had planned to gather on Sunday to press for Congress to approve Bolsonaro's latest legislative agenda.
00:55 Coronavirus has been bad for sports, with many major sporting events canceled including the F1 Australian Grand Prix. London-based soccer team Arsenal's squad are in quarantine after their head coach tested positive for the virus.
00:40 Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Paris will be closed from Sunday until the end of the month. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in staff at the theme parks.
Disney Cruise Line is suspending all new departures from Saturday.
The Walt Disney Company also delayed the release of movies including "Mulan" and House of Mouse Titles "New Mutants" and "Antlers."
00:30 Saudi Arabia detected 17 new cases of coronavirus bringing its total up to 45 cases.
00:10 Bolsonaro is expecting test results back within hours, after his senior communications aide tested positive for the virus. His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro tweeted that the president is not displaying any syptoms of the disease.
00:05 Tokyo stocks opened down more than 5% on Friday after global markets saw their worst day on Thursday since 1987.
kmm/dr (Reuters, AFP, AP)
