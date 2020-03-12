Coronavirus latest: Blanket closures and bans worldwide

Blanket closures and bans on group gatherings and air travel are becoming widespread as the total number of COVID-19 infections rose to more than 120,000 worldwide. Follow DW for the latest updates.
Read more:Germany's Angela Merkel calls for people to avoid social contact
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
00:55 Coronavirus has been bad for sports, with many major sporting events canceled including the F1 Australian Grand Prix. London-based soccer team Arsenal's squad are in quarantine after their head coach tested positive for the virus.
00:40 Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Paris will be closed from Sunday until the end of the month. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in staff at the theme parks.
Disney Cruise Line is suspending all new departures from Saturday.
The Walt Disney Company also delayed the release of movies including "Mulan" and House of Mouse Titles "New Mutants" and "Antlers."
00:30 Saudi Arabia detected 17 new cases of coronavirus bringing its total up to 45 cases.
00:10 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expecting test results back within hours, after his senior communications aide tested positive for the virus.
00:05 Tokyo stocks opened down more than 5% on Friday after global markets saw their worst day on Thursday since 1987.
kmm/dr (Reuters, AFP, AP)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.