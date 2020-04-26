Coronavirus latest: Berlin downplays EU presidency hopes

Berlin officials warn against high expectations for Germany's EU presidency

European countries outline plans to return to public life

Bill Gates praises German Chancellor Angela Merkel for coronavirus response

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

06:20 Germany will decide on state aid for Lufthansa once the airline applies for aid and all of the facts are on the table, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

"We want large and important companies that play a role in the world market to remain competitive after the crisis," Altmaier said, adding that companies receiving state aid must suspend their dividends and show restraint on management bonuses.

Lufthansa’s CEO Carsten Spohr said this month that the flag carrier would seek state aid in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, citing losses at a rate of €1 million ($1.1 million).

The German government is said to be considering a rescue package worth between €9 billion and €10 billion, according to sources close to the matter. There is disagreement, however, about what form such aid should take and about the degree to which the government should nationalize the airline.

05:50 More than one million people in Australia have downloaded a new government smartphone application designed to aid coronavirus contact tracing efforts, just a day after its release.

The "COVIDSafe" app, which works by using smartphones’ Bluetooth functions to detect other nearby users, has been touted as a step to easing social distancing measures and reopening restaurants, bars and schools.

Meanwhile, questions over privacy rights have arisen in Europe, where the idea of using a tracking application is also under consideration. Germany recently announced that it willback a decentralized software platform supported by US tech giants Apple and Google.

Under the proposed application, the data will be stored on individual users’ phones instead of under a centralized database. An initial proposal to promote an app with a centralized database came under heavy scrutiny, with critics saying such a program would be invasive. Hard-hit Italy is also considering a voluntary tracking app, with over a hundred formal proposals currently under consideration.

04:55 Despite social distancing conventions in place across the world, spectators packed into a Turkmenistan stadium to celebrate the country’s national horse day.

Footage broadcast by state television on Sunday showed President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov presiding over races to mark the Turkmen Horse Day, a celebration of the Akhal-Teke horse, a central symbol of state propaganda. The Akhal-Teke horse is honored each year as a "loyal partner throughout the centuries" which "came down from Heaven," according to Turkmenistan’s tourism website.

While Berdymukhamedov watched the proceedings from a sealed box, ordinary spectators filled the stadium and waved Turkmen flags. Unlike in previous years, journalists were not invited to Sunday’s events.

Earlier this month, the country flouted official recommendations by organizing a series of mass exercise events, including a mass bicycling trip of 3,500 people, to mark World Health Day. Turkmenistan is one of the few countries in the world not to record a single case of COVID-19.

04:05 Germany’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose by 1,018 to 155,193, while the death toll rose by 110 to 5,750, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Both of those figures mark a decrease from the day prior, which saw 1,737 new infections and 140 coronavirus-related deaths.

03:05 French police seized 140,000 face masks destined for the European black market. Police sources said two suspects were arrested unloading boxes filled with the masks on the outskirts of Paris.

One of the suspects claimed to be a business owner who was preparing to sell the masks to construction workers for a significant profit. The masks were purchased in the Netherlands, according to the suspect.

In March, France banned the resale of protective masks in order to ensure frontline healthcare workers had the necessary gear to deal with the novel coronavirus. French authorities have yet to ease the ban.

03:01 Here's a round-up of the latest developments in the Americas:

Canada: Authorities have warned against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, highlighting the serious side effects of using the drugs. The country has reported 47,147 confirmed infections with 2,663 deaths.

US: The unemployment rate in the US may be pushed to 16% or higher this month, as a result of the economy shuttering over coronavirus lockdowns, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. Before the crisis hit, the country’s unemployment rate was touching a 50-year low of 3.5%. With 1,330 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the US has an overall death toll of 54,841. The country has reported 965,435 confirmed coronavirus cases, the most of any country.

Mexico: The government has cleared out migrant centers across the country to control the spread of the pandemic. Most occupants have been sent back to their countries of origin, mostly in Central America. Mexico has reported 14,677 coronavirus cases and 1,351 deaths.

El Salvador: President Nayib Bukele has authorized police and military to use "lethal force" against gang members to control instances of violence as the country attempts to control the spread of the virus. El Salvador currently has under 300 coronavirus cases with eight deaths.

Panama: The country reported 241 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 5,779. Panama’s death toll currently stands at 165.

Brazil: With massive shortages in testing and chances of the country’s health infrastructure being overwhelmed, Brazil is fast becoming a virus hotspot. In the city of Manaus, authorities are being forced to dig mass graves to bury close to 100 corpses a day. Brazil has reported 63,100 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,286 deaths.

Peru: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has called out citizens for gathering in large numbers to buy beer during the coronavirus crisis. Peru has reported 27, 517 confirmed cases with 728 deaths.

Colombia: The country is preparing to relax its quarantine requirements as people return to the construction and manufacturing sectors and outdoor physical activities are allowed starting Monday. Colombia began compulsory preventive isolation on March 25 and is expected to continue till May 11. The country has reported 5,379 cases of the virus with 244 deaths.

01:19 Chinese authorities reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking a major drop from 11 the day before. The Chinese Health Ministry said there were no new deaths, marking nearly two weeks without any coronavirus-related fatalities.

Although the coronavirus pandemic began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinese authorities have managed to contain the deadly pathogen by enacting heavy restrictions on public life, including citywide lockdowns.

Critics, however, have accused the Chinese government of obfuscating the origins of the virus and not providing sufficient transparency on how it managed to drastically reduce the rate of transmission.

00:35 Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was "a leader and a clear voice" for her response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Germany.

Gates, an American citizen, criticized the US government for failing to coordinate nationwide public health measures early on, saying: "Testing did not have the necessary priority." In contrast, Germany scaled up nationwide testing soon after the major outbreak in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The US is the hardest hit country in the world with more than 54,800 deaths and nearly 1 million infections. The Trump administration has come under fire for playing down the severity of the pandemic early on.

00:30 Italian bishops called on the government to ease restrictions on public masses, saying the faithful must have access to the sacraments.

"[Bishops] cannot accept seeing the exercises of freedom of worship be compromised," said a statement issued shortly after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans to ease lockdown restrictions in May.

The Episcopal Conference of Italy, the official assembly of Catholic bishops in the Mediterranean country, has pressured the government to allow mass. Since Italy enacted a nationwide lockdown last month, churches have been forced to forgo public ceremonies and gatherings.

12:09 As early as this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could announce plans to ease restrictions aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to British daily The Telegraph.

According to the report, Johnson is considering "modifying" lockdown measures instead of lifting them in order to avert a second wave of transmissions.

Johnson is heading back to work after spending week recovering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Shortly after he received confirmation of infection, he was admitted to intensive care due his condition deteriorating. He has since recovered.

The United Kingdom has one of the highest death tolls in the world, with more than 20,000 fatalities caused by the pathogen.

12:01 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Munich-based newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that Europeans should moderate their expectations for Germany's presidency of the European Council later this year. He said the expectations placed on the German government were "enormous."

Earlier this month, Maas had pledged an ambitious program for Germany's presidency, most notably concerning the post-pandemic recovery of Europe. He said it would amount to a "coronavirus presidency."

However, less than two weeks later, he appears to be walking back that commitment. Instead, he said it is necessary to "find a reasonable balance between ambitious aspirations and realistic goals."

Germany is viewed as a key political leader in Europe given its instrumental role in developing the EU into what it is today as well as advancing the eurozone project as the bloc's powerhouse economy. Some observers believe Germany's presidency could be Berlin's opportunity to lead the post-pandemic recovery and steer the future of the European project.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

