Coronavirus latest: Beijing outbreak 'extremely severe' as fears grow over second wave

A new projection shows the United States could record over 200,000 COVID-19 deaths by October

More than 1.7 billion people have an underlying medical condition putting them at risk of a severe COVID-19 infection

Many European countries like Germany and France have reopened their borders to non-essential travel for Europeans

There have been over 8 million confirmed cases worldwide, with over 435,000 deaths

10:03 An apartment block in the Berlin district of Neukölln has been locked down after 54 residents tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said.

No one is allowed in or out of the block in the German capital and further tests are being carried out on several hundred residents, health official Falko Liecke told public broadcaster RBB.

It is not yet known how the building became a hotspot for the virus but Liecke said authorities were looking into whether it may be connected to areas of the city that have also reported a higher than usual number of infections.

10:00 Beijing's coronavirus situation is "extremely severe," a city official has warned, as 27 new infections were reported in the Chinese capital in its daily update, bringing the total to 106 over the last five days.

The resurgence in cases — believed to have started at the capital's largest agricultural market, Xinfadi — has spread alarm across the country, but particularly in Beijing. China had largely brought its outbreak under control through mass testing and severe lockdowns imposed earlier in the year.

As a result of the recent surge in cases, authorities have shut down almost 30 communities across the city and tested tens of thousands of residents, as well as putting a stop to long-distance transport out of the Chinese capital.

09:18 The outlook for some of Europe's economies continues to look bleak as many begin to count the cost of the lasting impact of the outbreak.

The number of people in the UK claiming job-related benefits increased 23.3% in May, to 2.8 million, according to official figures.

"If the public health crisis is just starting to ease, today's figures show that the unemployment crisis is only just beginning," said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies.

Wilson added that unemployment is surging at a greater rate than even during the Great Depression of the 1930s and is set to surpass 3 million in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Switzerland's economy could lose some 100 billion Swiss francs ($105 billion, €93 billion) in output due to the pandemic, the government announced. The Swiss government expects 2020 GDP to be around 652 billion francs down from its December forecast.

The Dutch economy is also on course for an unprecedented fall in 2020. The eurozone's fifth largest economy is expected to be reduced by 6.4% this year, before recovering with a 3.3% growth in 2021, government policy adviser CPB said.

08:11 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has urged people to download an app that warns users if they have might have been in close contact with individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Fighting this virus and containing it is a team game," Spahn told German broadcaster ZDF. He said he would be happy if "many hundreds of thousands, ideally many millions" would download the app.

"This is a plus for everyone who downloads it, and for others," said Spahn.

The app does not find out where anyone is, which means no authorities can spy on the users. It recognizes only which other app users are currently in the vicinity. This works via Bluetooth, a wireless standard that enables devices to exchange data at close range.

The minister refused to say how many people would need to use the app for it to be considered a success. Spahn said the performance of the app also depended upon exactly who was downloading it.

It was particularly important to get people who regularly use public transport to use the app, the minister said. Their participation would make a "qualitative difference," Spahn said.

But, he added: "Everyone who downloads the app, everyone who interacts with friends and the environment, they are already making a difference."

Spahn also defended a delay in the introduction of the app, which has been a source of criticism for the government.

"There's a lot of work involved in it, so it just needed a few days longer. But we are within the cost and time plan," he said.

The German government insists users will have full control over their data, but concerns remain.

A recent poll by public broadcaster ARD found that slightly more Germans — 42% — said they would use the tracing app than the 39% who said they wouldn't. Others said they didn't have a smartphone or hadn't made up their mind.

07:01 Spain is considering implementing quarantine measures on visitors from the United Kingdom when it opens its borders next week, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on the BBC.

The move would be a reciprocal measure given the British government's decision to impose the same restrictions on those visiting the UK from abroad, including countries such as Spain.

"We will be checking what the UK will be doing and we will be in a dialogue with the UK to see whether or not we should be introducing reciprocity as they have different measures than the rest of the European Union," Gonzalez Laya said in an interview with the BBC.

07:00 The health minister for Delhi's state government has checked into hospital with a high fever and is being tested for coronavirus.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted," said the minister, Satyendar Jain.

Cases in India are rising at their fastest daily levels, just as the country starts to open up businesses, public transport and shopping malls to resuscitate its battered economy. India reported more than 10,500 new infections for the day, at a time when COVID-19 is threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

The total number of infections stood at 343,091, the world's fourth most after the United States, Brazil and Russia. At least 9,900 people have died. The major cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai remain the worst affected.

06:56 Thailand's government has given the green light to a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722 million, €637 million) to boost a sector that has taken a significant hit due to the pandemic, an official said.

The stimulus fund will offer incentives for medical personnel and health volunteers, as well as the general public, to travel within Thailand, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

05:18 Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows are expected to plummet 40% this year, the UN has announced, citing the pandemic as the principle factor. FDI will shrink from its 2019 value of $1.54 trillion (€1.36 trillion) to less than $1 trillion for the first time since 2005, said the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

FDI, a measure of cross-border private sector investments, is expected to fall by an additional 5-10% next year and only start to bounce back in 2022, UNCTAD said in its annual World Investment Report.

"The global economy is in a direr situation than it was during the 2008 financial crisis," UNCTAD secretary-general Mukhisa Kituyi told reporters. "The pandemic represents a supply, demand, and policy shock for FDI."

03:11 Germany has reported 378 new COVID-19 infections and nine deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the country's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). A total of 186,839 COVID-19 cases have been recorded by the RKI in Germany with 8,800 deaths and 173,100 people having recovered.

02:44 New Zealand health authorities have reported two new COVID-19 cases, which are the first reported infections in over three weeks. Both of the cases are recent arrivals from the United Kingdom and are connected, the Health Ministry said.

Last week, New Zealand announced it had eliminated community transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The country's borders are open only to returning citizens and their families, with everyone required to undergo a two-week quarantine.

02:02 Authorities in Beijing imposed new restrictions to stop a new COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital after 27 new cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of cases over the past five days to 106.

Outbound travel of high-risk people was banned as were some transportation services out of the city. All indoor sports and entertainment venues in the city were shut down on Monday, and some other cities across China said arrivals from Beijing would be quarantined.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the new cluster, China's most serious COVID-19 flare-up since February, was a cause for concern, given Beijing's size and connectivity.

Across the city, 29 residential communities have been put under "closed management," with all entry points guarded 24 hours a day and strict controls put in place on individuals leaving or entering.

01:27: Air travelers in the US who refuse to wear masks on planes could have their flying privileges revoked, according to the largest airline lobby in the US. Major US airlines can refuse boarding to anyone not wearing a mask, but once on board, flight attendants have little power to enforce mask requirements.

Under this new plan, airlines will clearly inform passengers of mask policies, and each carrier will determine the consequences of failure to comply, including errant passengers being placed on a no-fly list.

00:52 The total number of COVID-19 cases around the world has passed 8 million, as infections continue to rise in Latin America, the United States and South Asia. Over 3,800,000 people have recovered, and 435,619 have died, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

00:34 Around 1.7 billion people have at least one underlying health condition that could increase the risk of a severe COVID-19 infection, according to a new modelling study published in the global health journal the Lancet.

The share of the population at increased risk was highest in countries with older populations, African countries with high HIV/AIDS prevalence, and small island nations with high diabetes prevalence, a summary of the study's findings said.

Age is a common risk factor. Usingdata from 188countries, the authorsestimate that 66% of people over 70 have a health condition, suchas diabetes or cardiovascular disease, which would make them vulnerable to a severe COVID-19 infection. In comparison, 10% of people aged 25, and 33% aged 50 or younger, have such a pre-existing medical condition.

Although the authors said the findings are uncertain and do not take into consideration other risk factors like ethnicity, socioeconomic deprivation, and obesity, they nevertheless provide a starting point for "a broader assessment of the health, social, and economic implications of shielding various groups."

00:14 The United States could record more than 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 through the beginning of October, according to a new forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a global health institute at the University of Washington in the western city of Seattle.

The new projection in COVID-19 related deaths is a revised estimate that's up by 18% from169,890, and is mainly due to the lifting of lockdowns currently underway in dozens of states.

The IHME bases its projections on how well people adhere to social distancing and sanitary measures as mobility patterns return to normal. Although higher mobility does not "inherently equate to higher COVID-19 infections" if health and safety measures are followed, their "uptake and continuance" are "highly variable" across the US, the IHME said.

Florida would be one of the hardest-hit states, with a revised death toll projection of over 18,600, up from a previous estimate of 6,500. The projection for California is up by 72% to over 15,000 from8,800and Arizona's projection is up by 56% to over 7,400 fatalities from 4,700.

