Coronavirus latest: Bavaria announces lockdown

Cases in Germany have passed 15,000, with 44 people dead

Bavaria has announced a state-wide lockdown

Germany is considering a nationwide lockdown

More than 1,000 people have died in Spain from the coronavirus

12:25 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has urged citizens to stay home while also tweeting his praise for medical staff. The leader of the world's sixth-most-populous nation stressed that June would be the critical month in his country's fight against the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro has indicated he might take a third coronavirus test as the mystery surrounding his wellbeing deepens. Last week, Brazilian media reported that the president had tested positive for the virus, suggestions strongly refuted by both Bolsonaro and his son.

11:50 The German state of Bavaria is imposing "fundamental restrictions" on public life in the fight against coronavirus.

"We’re shutting down public life almost completely," Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder said.

People will only be allowed to leave their homes for necessary purposes, such as going to work or the doctor and buying groceries or medicine.

"It's not easy to take these decisions," Söder said. "We take these decisions according to the best of our knowledge and conscience. There will be a Bavaria after corona, but it will be a stronger one if we don't look away."

The measures will go into effect for two weeks starting Friday evening.

Bavaria is the first German state to impose lockdown measures due to coronavirus.

11:45 Some 1,002 people have died in Spain from the coronavirus, according to government figures. Almost another 1,000 patients remain in a critical condition. The total number of cases now stands at 19,980, an increase of 16% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Inditex, the owner of Zara and Massimo Dutti, may temporarily lay off all 25,000 of its store staff in Spain if the country's state of emergency extends beyond April 15.

11:36 France is trying to bring home some 130,000 French citizens currently stranded abroad.

"Our operating principle is that we want to get these 130,000 back on national territory," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio. The majority are out of the country due to holiday trips.

The foreign ministry said it is trying to make special arrangements for flights out of countries where travel restrictions have been imposed. It has also asked airlines to continue flying to France and to reduce ticket prices for emergency returns.

Le Drian also called on France’s expatriate population of over 3.5 million to remain where they are.

The French Navy has also been roped in to the virus response efforts. A French warship is being used to evacuate critical COVID-19 patients from the French island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea to hospitals on the mainland, France’s Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

10:20 Austria has extended the date of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 by three weeks. They will now remain in force until April 13, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has confirmed. Experts believe the measures are working, "but we must persevere," Kurz said.

10:08 The number of coronavirus fatalities in Germany increased by 11 to 31 overnight, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has said.

Germany reported 2,958 new cases between Thursday and Friday, the head of the research institute Professor Lothar Wieler said in a press conference.

"We are in exponential growth," he said.

(Note that RKI figures can differ from those reported by the Johns Hopkins Institute (JHI). This is because RKI only reports numbers received through official channels, meaning reports can lag behind those of JHI, as health officials are busy tending to hospitals, patients, and the concerns of the public.

JHI, meanwhile, strives to maintain a global case and fatality overview in real time by keeping track of figures reported by global, national, and local media outlets and health authorities. You might see figures from both organizations on DW.)

Wieler made pleas to the people of Germany to take the situation seriously and to follow health guidelines.

"We can only slow down the epidemic if we play by the rules. Keep your distance. The virus is normally spread from person to person," he said.

"I’m telling you this because I’m convinced that it’s right. We are in all in a crisis, the extent of which I personally never could have imagined."

09:49 YouTube will follow in the footsteps of Netflix by diminishing its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans begin working from home online.

The EU's Internal Markets chief, Thierry Breton, has previously urged streaming platforms to reduce the quality of their videos to prevent internet gridlock.

According to some studies, the two account for up to 25% of global internet traffic.

09:05 European stocks jumped around 5% in open trading this morning as promises of aid from European governments and central banks drew back investors.

Indexes including London’s FTSE, Frankfurt’s DAX, the Parisian CAC, and the pan-European STOXX 600 all leapt at least 4.9% in initial deals.

Asian equities also rallied following a tough week, with Hong Kong stocks reporting gains of 4%. Indexes in Sydney, Shanghai, and Seoul jumped 0.7%, 1.6%, and 7%, respectively.

The STOXX 600, however, is still on track for its worst month since October 1987. Financial analysts expect continued volatility across all markets until the global health crisis is brought under control.

09:00 Following the warnings of possible lockdowns in Germany, here’s an overview of how some other European countries have reacted to the surge in coronavirus cases:

In Italy, a nationwide lockdown went into effect on March 10 after a cluster of cases in the north of the country

Spain became the second European country to impose a nationwide quarantine on Saturday after a similar outbreak to that of Italy

On Monday, France implemented a full lockdown, banning public gatherings and walks outside, and threatened citizens with fines if they contravened the strict measures. Cyclists, walkers and joggers are urged to stay at home.

Ireland announced last week that it would impose a country-wide lockdown

Belgium went on lockdown on Wednesday, until at least April 5. The government asked citizens to stay at home and limit contact to their immediate family

Poland announced it would shut down businesses and ban international travel as of Friday March 20

On Monday, the EU put a stop to non-essential travel into the region for at least 30 days

The Czech Republic closed most shops and restaurants for 10 days and banned foreign travel starting March 14

08:55 In Germany, Chancellor Merkel's office has announced that unless citizens abide by the advice given earlier this week to curtail social activity, stricter measures will have to come into play. Merkel's Chief of Staff, Helge Braun, confirmed the government will be monitoring citizens' behavior over the weekend.

The German cities of Leverkusen and Freiburg have already implemented stricter measures than those announced by Merkel, and other regions may follow suit if people don't adhere to the advice of minimizing group activities.

A number of state premiers, however, have admitted lockdowns would be a last resort, and something they would rather avoid.

07:58 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is open to the idea of issuing EU bonds, or "Corona bonds," to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, she also called on members of the bloc to put money into their economies and to help otherwise healthy companies survive the corona crisis, adding that the commission would offer "maximum legroom" in terms of how much debt countries could take on.

The president also said that Brexit negotiations would continue, despite the fact that chief Brexit negotiator for the EU, Michel Barnier, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost, who has shown symptoms of the virus, is reportedly self-isolating as well. The commission is open to extending the Brexit deadline should UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson request it, von der Leyen said.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, for his part, has proposed state investments to help large companies.

"During this time, we can guarantee liquidity, as in credit and loans," to companies with many employees, he told German broadcaster ZDF, adding that all necessary financial instruments would be made available for companies "to make it through this difficult time."

Meanwhile, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he wants to streamline cooperation between the retail and food industries by weakening anti-trust and cartel laws.

07:30 The global death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has now surpassed 10,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. For comparison, the total death toll from the entire 2002-2003 SARS outbreak was 774.

Here’s an overview of the latest infection and fatality figures out of Europe and the US:

Germany - 15,077 cases - 44 deaths

Italy - 41,035 cases - 3,405 deaths

Spain - 18,077 cases - 833 deaths

US - 14,250 cases - 250 deaths

France - 10,995 cases - 372 deaths

Global - 244,523 cases - 10,030 deaths

06:20 Here's a roundup of the latest coronavirus news from Asia:

The Sri Lankan government has implemented a 60-hour curfew across the whole island

Starting Sunday, South Korea will test and quarantine all arrivals from Europe regardless of whether they have symptoms, including South Korean nationals

The Philippines is to indefinitely ban the entry of foreigners after the government declared a state of calamity and a public health emergency

In China, some flights to Beijing are being rerouted to regional airports to relieve pressure on the capital's airport amid large scale screening on incoming passengers

Wuhan, China has recorded a second consecutive day with no new confirmed or suspected cases

Malaysia will deploy its army from Sunday to assist police in enforcing a restricted movement order. It has reported 130 new infections bringing its tally to 1,030

Vietnam will suspend visa-free travel for citizens of Japan, Belarus and Russia from Saturday

Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus infections, taking its total number of cases to 322. It has enforced a de-facto travel ban, requiring all arrivals to have a health certificate proving them free of infection

Hong Kong has reported 48 new cases of coronavirus, with the majority of infections coming from overseas

Indonesia has confirmed an additional 60 new cases while the death toll stands at 32

05:25 The US is fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a treatment against the deadly virus, President Donald Trump has announced. The news came after encouraging early results in France and China.

4:36 Traffic towards the German-Polish border in Görlitz is once again running smoothly after heavy congestion in the early hours of the morning. The A4 highway was backed up for 20 kilometers shortly after midnight as cars passed through border patrol into Poland.

03:19 Australia will not release its federal budget until October, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was not "sensible" to put together economic forecasts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has put the AU$2-trillion- (US$1.17 trillion, €1.09 trillion) economy on the brink of its first recession in nearly three decades. The Oceanic country has already instituted lockdowns and travel bans over the coronavirus.

Morrison also announced a lockdown of remote indigenous communities "to prevent the spread of the virus."

Morrison added that he is taking decisions on the basis that the outbreak will last at least six months.

One of those decisions is for Australians to keep a four-square-meter (43-square-feet) gap around them in enclosed spaces to stem the spread of COVID-19.

03:06 Saudi Arabia will suspend several forms of transportation, including all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains, starting on Saturday, according to the Middle Eastern nation's state news agency.

02:31 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is "considering different scenarios" when evaluating if and when the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo can take place.

"We are affected by this crisis like everyone else and we are concerned like everybody else," IOC President Thomas Bach told The New York Times newspaper. "We are not living in a bubble or on another planet. We are in the middle of our societies."

Bach said canceling the games "is not on the agenda" and the IOC is "committed to the success of these games."

"Of course we are considering different scenarios," he said. "But we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games."

01:43 In a highly unusual move, China exonerated Dr. Li Wenliang, the doctor who warned of the coronavirus, after determining that he was "inappropriately" reprimanded by police.

A Chinese investigation determined that Wuhan police "acted inappropriately by issuing a disciplinary letter" and took "irregular law enforcement procedures," the CCTV state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

A report from the investigation suggested that the reprimand of the doctor, who later died from the disease, be withdrawn. The investigative team did denounce the "anti-establishment" labels of "hero" and "awakener" some had bestowed to Li.

01:38 California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order, directing residents only to leave home when necessary to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom said projections show that hospitalizations could surge to 19,500 patients beyond capacity after modeling showed that 56% of the state's residents were expected to contract the virus.

He added that Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US, would likely be "disproportionally impacted" by the pandemic. Earlier Thursday, Newsom asked President Donald Trump to send a US Navy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles "immediately."

01:08 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all residents to stay inside their homes as the US' second largest city deals with the coronavirus pandemic. He also said residents should "immediately limit all nonessential movement."

"We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Garcetti said at a news conference.

00:43 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard proposed that the US-Mexico border remains open for commerce and work in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Ebrard said he told his US counterpart Mike Pompeo that "measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should not paralyze economic activity." He added that his suggestions were met with a "good disposition."

00:29 Argentina will begin a mandatory quarantine at midnight on Friday, President Alberto Fernandez announced in a televised address. The measure, which restricts people to their homes, will last until March 31 and be enforced by security authorities.

"It is time for us to understand that we are caring for the health of Argentines," said Fernandez. "We have now dictated this measure trying to make the effects on the economy as least harmful as possible."

Argentina has 128 total cases of coronavirus, with three deaths.

00:19 New Zealand reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

