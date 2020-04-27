 Coronavirus latest: Australia eases some lockdown restrictions | News | DW | 28.04.2020

News

Coronavirus latest: Australia eases some lockdown restrictions

Australia is easing movement restrictions and opening beaches amid a decline in COVID-19 infections. Donald Trump claims China could have done more to stop the coronavirus pandemic. Folllow DW for the latest.

A surfer walks past a barricaded street at Bondi Beach (Getty Images/P. Parks)

- Up to 50,000 businesses in Germany could become insolvent due to the COVID-19 pandemic

- Australia has begun to ease some coronavirus lockdown restrictions

- Global cases of coronavirus have topped 3 million

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:34 The German Retail Federation (HDE) says it expects up to 50,000 businesses to become insolvent because of the coronavirus crisis.

Germany's four-week lockdown, which forced all nonessential stores to close, led to losses of about €30 billion ($32.5 billion) in sales that cannot be recouped, HDE chief Stefan Genth told the Funke Media Group.

That's roughly €1 billion a day. And even though many shops have reopened since restrictions were eased last Monday, customer traffic has been slow to return. Genth said the retail sector was still losing "a high three-digit million euro amount" each day, and that the HDE was expecting up to 50,000 insolvencies as a result.

"We are very much afraid that city centers after the crisis won't look the same as they did before the crisis — and that many shops will be missing," Genth said.

Read moreWolfgang Schäuble: Coronavirus to cause 'structural' economic change

Watch video 12:04

Are coronavirus lockdown restrictions being lifted too early?

00:04 Australia has started relaxing some of its coronavirus restrictions, including reopening Sydney's Bondi Beach, after a steady decline in new infections.

The state of New South Wales (NSW), where almost half the country's coronavirus cases are concentrated, said it would ease its ban on nonessential movement from Friday by allowing up to two adults to visit another person's home.

Meanwhile, Bondi and two other beaches in Sydney's east that had been closed to limit crowds were reopened to local residents on Tuesday.

"For many people, they've been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Australia has so far reported 6,723 COVID-19 cases, with 84 deaths. The rate of new infections has slowed dramatically since social distancing measures were introduced. Authorities have also ramped up testing, and are encouraging people to undergo tests even if they aren't showing any symptoms.

Read moreCoronavirus forcing countries to reevaluate security paradigms

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: Global coronavirus infections top 3 million

Watch video 26:02

The Day with Brent Goff: Measuring in Millions

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

nm/dr  (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

