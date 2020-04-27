Coronavirus latest: Australia eases some lockdown restrictions

- Australia has begun to ease some coronavirus lockdown restrictions

- Donald Trump claims China could have done more to stop the spread of COVID-19

- Global cases of coronavirus have topped 3 million

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:04 Australia has started relaxing some of its coronavirus restrictions, including reopening Sydney's Bondi Beach, after a steady decline in new infections.

The state of New South Wales (NSW), where almost half the country's coronavirus cases are concentrated, said it would ease its ban on nonessential movement from Friday by allowing up to two adults to visit another person's home.

Meanwhile, Bondi and two other beaches in Sydney's east that had been closed to limit crowds were reopened to local residents on Tuesday.

"For many people, they've been cooped up in their homes for a number of weeks, and with the exception of exercising, medical needs or buying what they need to or going to work, many people have been isolated in their homes," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Australia has so far reported 6,723 COVID-19 cases, with 84 deaths. The rate of new infections has slowed dramatically since social distancing measures were introduced. Authorities have also ramped up testing, and are encouraging people to undergo tests even if they aren't showing any symptoms.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's news here: Global coronavirus infections top 3 million

The Day with Brent Goff: Measuring in Millions

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

nm/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

