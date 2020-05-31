Coronavirus latest: Armenia's prime minister tests positive

- The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 371,000

- Brazil's total number of infections has surpassed 500,000, with 29,314 deaths

- Armenia's prime minister has tested positive for COVID-19

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

13:12: An outbreak of 36 coronavirus cases, including one serious case, in the German city of Göttingen in Lower Saxony was traced back to a hookah bar that should not have been open, city officials confirmed.

The shisha bar had entertained more than 300 people before it was forced to close. Whether people were smoking on the same pipes is still unclear.

"The bar was closed and now a fine is being considered," city spokeswoman Cordula Dankert said.

Many of the infected people lived in a housing complex in northern Göttingen. The entire complex and its more than 700 residents have been placed under quarantine.

12:30 For the first time in three years, Hong Kong has barred the annual Tiananmen Square vigil from taking place, citing coronavirus concerns.

The vigil has taken place on June 4 every year since 1990 to commemorate a 1989 government crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen square. But police rejected a permit request from the Hong Kong Alliance because the event would "constitute a major threat to the life and health of the general public."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam recently extended social distancing measure to June 4, a move organizers have criticized as "political suppression."

The banned vigil also comes as mainland China has proposed a Hong Kong security law aimed at banning suppression, subversion and foreign interference.

11:02 German President Frank Walter Steinmeier praised German children for their discipline during the coronavirus pandemic. "You couldn't visit friends and relatives, you couldn't go outside and play, you couldn't go out into the countryside, daycares and schools were closed," Steinmeier said on the German children's channel Kika.

"I think it's great that you stuck to the rules so well in spite of all that, and for that, I say thank you very much."

Watch video 02:14 Share Children and lockdown Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3d6NZ Children talk about with they miss during lockdown

10:48 Iran on Monday said it had almost 3,000 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily count in two months. The latest figures come as Health Minister Saeed Namaki said the country risks a second wave if people ignore guidance and social distancing rules.

"The outbreak is not over yet and at any moment it may come back stronger than before," Namaki said in a news conference.

The Islamic republic has been one of the hardest-hit Middle Eastern nations by the pandemic, reporting 154,445 total infections and 7,878 deaths. The government eased lockdown measures in April after a decline in infection and death rates, but May saw an uptick in infections that the government has said was caused by increased testing.

07:36 Russia reported 9,035 new cases of coronavirus, and 162 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 414,878 and death toll to 4,855, according to official figures. That marks a decrease of 233 reported cases and an increase of 24 deaths when compared to the day prior.

Although Russia has the world’s third-highest case count after the US and Brazil, Moscow, the epicenter of the country’s virus outbreak, is still going ahead with an easing of lockdown measures this week. Shopping malls and parks are reopening in the city, while residents are now allowed to leave their homes for non-essential reasons for the first time since March 30. Previously, Muscovites could only leave their homes to shop for food, walk dogs or travel to essential jobs with a permit.

Residents of the capital are not seeing their full range of freedoms returned to them, however. As a two-week test measure, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said people will be allowed to take walks according to a staggered schedule, based on their home address.

"Regular walks are allowed between 9am and 9pm but no more than three times a week – twice on weekdays and once on a weekend," Sobyanin said in his blog. People can now jog or exercise between 5am and 9am, but must wear masks, according to the new rules.

Additionally, mass gatherings are still banned until the city-wide quarantine, which can still be extended, officially expires on June 14.

06:30 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I didn’t have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline," he said, adding that his whole family was also infected.

Armenia, which has a population of 3 million, has reported 9,282 cases and 131 deaths due to coronavirus.

05:35 The Netherlands has lifted several of its coronavirus-related restrictions, including opening schools, theaters, museums, restaurants and cafes.

Restaurants, theaters and cafes are only able to accommodate up to 30 people for the time being, while patrons must maintain a distance of 1.5 meters. The next phase of reopening is expected to take place on July 1. The Netherlands has 46,645 confirmed cases and a death toll of 5,975.

04:54 Despite months of strict lockdown restrictions, Peru reported 8,800 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, setting its highest daily record for new cases. The country’s death toll is now at 4,506, which is the third-highest in Latin America, after Brazil and Mexico.

The spike is concentrated around the capital Lima, and has seen Peru pegged as the new regional hotspot of the disease.

Meanwhile, neighboring Chile reported 57 new fatalities — a record daily death count that brings the total to 1,054. Health authorities have also reported a sharp increase in cases over the past two weeks.

"We are facing the largest pandemic of the past 100 years," said Deputy Health Minister Paula Daza. "It is a tremendous challenge; we are living very difficult times in our country."

In Santiago, where 80% of the virus cases were reported, 96% of emergency room beds were taken, officials said.

04:33 Turkey has reopened restaurants, cafes and other establishments, and lifted inter-city travel restrictions as the country eases coronavirus-related measures.

Under the newly eased restrictions, restaurants, cafes, gyms, swimming pools, beaches, parks, libraries, museums, daycare centers and kindergartens are resuming operations. However, restrictions on the movements of people aged over 65 and under 18 will continue.

The government has been gradually easing restrictions over the past few weeks, as authorities say the outbreak is now under control. Turkey has almost 164,000 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 4,540.

03:56 Several coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted in New South Wales (NSW), the Australian state with the highest number of cases.

Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs and cafes will be allowed to host up to 50 people at a time, while some restrictions on non-essential travel within state borders were also lifted. Additionally, the number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals went up to 20 and 50 respectively.

Libraries, art galleries, museums, zoos and parks are also reopening.

"Today, we are opening up regional NSW for travel," said NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Twitter.

However, public social distancing rules will continue to apply, with police conducting patrols and random health checks to monitor adherence to the regulations. "As restrictions ease, it’s absolutely critical to come forward and get tested even with the mildest symptoms," NSW Premier Gladys Berejeklian said on Twitter.

Australia has recorded 7,195 cases of coronavirus, with the most — 3,098 — in NSW, which also saw almost half of the country’s 103 fatalities.

03:40 North Korea is set to reopen schools this month as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the world.

"New semesters will begin at elementary, middle and high schools nationwide from early June, and quarantine measures have been put in place for the reopening of nurseries and kindergartens," Yonhap news agency reported, citing North Korean state radio.

"Education authorities have been asked to furnish thermometers and hand sanitisers at every gate of schools and classrooms and offices, while workers at schools and nurseries have been advised to stick to anti-virus principles," the report added.

While there have been no official confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Korea, Pyongyang has imposed strict restrictions and placed thousands of people in isolation. However, analysts fear that there may be a large number of cases that weren't reported and that North Korea’s health system may not be equipped to deal with a major outbreak.

03:17 Hong Kong has reported its first locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in more than two weeks, according to the island's Centre for Health Protection. The infections involve a 34-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, neither of whom had a travel history during the virus' incubation or infection period.

The new cases have raised concerns over coronavirus spreading in Hong Kong as its government eases lockdown restrictions. There have been 1,085 infections so far on the island, with four deaths.

Hong Kong last reported a locally transmitted case on May 14.

02:29 Germany has reported 333 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total number of infections to 181,815, according to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute. There have been 8,511 COVID-19 deaths in Germany.

01:38 China has registered 16 new cases of the virus, the highest daily increase in close to three weeks. The country had reported only two cases a day earlier.

The jump in numbers has been linked to imported cases. Eleven of the 16 cases were reported in Sichuan province and linked to an incoming flight from Egypt. The flight also had six asymptomatic cases, which are not considered confirmed COVID-19 infections in China.

Watch video 02:57 Share Flying to China with COVID-19 Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3d4HM Coronavirus fears: Flying back to China

00:25 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met crowds of supporters outside the government palace in the capital, Brasilia, even as the country registered over half a million cases of the virus.

Despite having the second-largest caseload of the virus in the world, Brazil has been deeply divided in terms of response. Supporters of the president chanted "myth! Myth! myth!" in Brasilia, in line with Bolsonaro's dismissal of the pandemic.

At the same time, hundreds of demonstrators stepped out to protest the president's inaction in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city. Local police said they used tear gas to disperse the crowds when groups for and against the president came close to clashing with each other.

The anti-Bolsonaro march was the largest demonstration against the president since Brazil became a virus hotspot. However, supporters of the president have been stepping out each week to back his demands for easing coronavirus-related restrictions in the country.

Bolsonaro met supporters on horseback in Brasilia on Sunday

00:00 You can catch up on Sunday's updates here

see/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.