Coronavirus latest: Argentina announces mandatory quarantine

Argentina's president says the country will go into mandatory quarantine due to coronavirus concerns. The US has canceled the upcoming G7 summit slated to take place at Camp David. Follow DW for the latest.
Read more: Coronavirus and the EU: The nation versus the union?
01:08 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all residents to stay inside their homes as the US' second largest city deals with the coronavirus pandemic. He also said residents should "immediately limit all nonessential movement."
"We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Garcetti said at a news conference.
00:43 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard proposed that the US-Mexico border remains open for commerce and work in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Ebrard said he told his US counterpart Mike Pompeo that "measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should not paralyze economic activity." He added that his suggestions were met with a "good disposition."
00:29 Argentina will begin a mandatory quarantine at midnight on Friday, President Alberto Fernandez announced in a televised address. The measure, which restricts people to their homes, will last until March 31 and be enforced by security authorities.
"It is time for us to understand that we are caring for the health of Argentines," said Fernandez. "We have now dictated this measure trying to make the effects on the economy as least harmful as possible."
Argentina has 128 total cases of coronavirus, with three deaths.
Read more: Coronavirus: Fears of domestic violence, child abuse rise
00:19 New Zealand reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39.
00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here: Italy deaths surge past china
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
dv/dr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here