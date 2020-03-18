Coronavirus latest: Argentina announces mandatory quarantine

Argentina's president says the country will go into mandatory quarantine due to coronavirus concerns. The US has canceled the upcoming G7 summit slated to take place at Camp David. Follow DW for the latest.
00:29 Argentina will begin a mandatory quarantine at midnight on Friday, President Alberto Fernandez announced in a televised address. The measure, which restricts people to their homes, will last until March 31 and be enforced by security authorities.
"It is time for us to understand that we are caring for the health of Argentines," said Fernandez. "We have now dictated this measure trying to make the effects on the economy as least harmful as possible."
Argentina has 128 total cases of coronavirus, with three deaths.
00:19 New Zealand reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
