Coronavirus latest: Angela Merkel says Germany has 'gained better control' over virus

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

13:40 Although a vaccine and treatment for the coronavirus are still a ways off, "we've gained better control," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"We are still at the start of the pandemic," she told reporters. "We can see ... how fast it can happen that infections spread so we have to be very careful."

The larger responsibility for monitoring the virus in Germany now increasingly lies with the leaders of the country's 16 states, many of whom have been pushing to relax further restrictions such as limitations on people meeting in public and privately.

13:30 Coronavirus-hit airline Lufthansa has said its supervisory board is "unable to approve" a €9 billion ($9.9 billion) rescue plan from the German government because of fears that conditions imposed by Brussels might be too stringent.

"Conditions currently indicated by the EU Commission ... would lead to a weakening of the hub function at Lufthansa's home airports in Frankfurt and Munich" and must be "analyzed intensively," the company said in a statement. "Against this background, the Supervisory Board was unable to approve the stabilization package in connection with the EU conditions."

The airline, Germany's national carrier, is losing huge amounts of cash as the coronavirus pandemic has grounded most of its flights.

Following weeks of negotiation, the German government and Lufthansa struck a deal on state aid on Monday, including secured loans and a 20% government shareholder stake in the airline.

But first, EU competition regulators must evaluate whether the government aid package restricts competition in the European aviation sector.

13:15 The coronavirus pandemic could create a "lockdown generation" among young people who could face lower wages and higher unemployment for years to come, said the head of International Labor Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, commenting on a survey conducted by the UN-body.

The survey found that a sixth of the world's young people have been forced to stop working since the start of the pandemic. The pandemic is also hurting young people's chances of entering the labor market, as around 10% of students expect that they will not be able to complete their current education. Half said their studies would be delayed.

The ILO was "extremely concerned for the welfare of young people," Ryder added during an online press briefing. The ILO pointed out that global youth unemployment before the current pandemic already stood at 13.6% in 2019, above the level seen before the 2008 global financial crisis.

The ILO survey was based on answers from 11,000 respondents between the ages of 18 and 29.

12:45 The southern European nations Greece and Cyprus have announced steps to lure back summer tourists.

Cyprus has pledged to cover all costs for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while on vacation on the island, including food and lodging, and that the offer would apply to any family members as well, reported the Associated Press citing a government document. The government also plans on ensuring ample bed space for COVID-19 patients: a 100-bed hospital will cater exclusively to foreign travelers who test positive, along with a 500-bed "quarantine hotel."

Greece is planning to allow travelers from several countries, including Germany, Cyprus and Israel, to visit from mid-June without having to be quarantined, government officials said. "There will be some 20-25 countries whose nationals will be allowed to come," a government source said. The full list of countries will be announced later this week.

Greece and Cyprus are heavily reliant on tourism with the industry directly accounting for 13% of Cyprus' economy, and 20% of Greece's. This year, Cyprus expects to lose as much as 70% of the €2.6 billion ($2.85 billion) in tourism-generated revenue.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Colosseum and other sights in Italy open again Rome's 2,000-year-old landmark can finally be visited again from June 1, and the Vatican Museums will also reopen on that day. Ancient Pompeii, south of Naples at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, is already welcoming visitors again, but only those from within the country. From June 3, however, foreign tourists will be able to return to Italy and visit the ancient sites.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem can be visited again From today (May 26) one of the most sacred places of Christianity will be open to the public again. Only 50 people can enter the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem; wearing facemasks is compulsory. While Jews have already been allowed to pray again at the Western Wall also known as the Wailing Wall, in Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount is to open to Muslims at the end of the week.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism on Greek islands starts again From Monday (May 25), Greece's islands will be accessible again by plane and ferry for domestic tourists. Taverns, bars and cafes are reopening nationwide. Ferries are to sell only 50% of their tickets, and taverns are only allowed to occupy half of their tables. The list of countries from which foreign tourists can enter Greece without a two-week quarantine will be announced at the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Berlin Television Tower reopens Starting on May 22, visitors will again be allowed on to the viewing platform and restaurant of the Berlin TV tower. Only about 50 people are allowed in at any one time, masks are mandatory, and tickets must be reserved online. At 368 meters (1207 ft.), the Berlin Television Tower is the tallest building in Germany and a popular tourist hotspot.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Climbing season on Japan's highest mountain Fuji cancelled Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese authorities have imposed a climbing ban on Mount Fuji on May 18, and all four routes on the mountain have been closed. Normally during the climbing season in summer, which lasts only two months, thousands of people climb the slopes of the volcano daily in single file. At 3,776 meters (12,389 feet), the mountain is the highest in Japan.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Successful start of the beach season in Greece In Greece, all beaches in the country were reopened on May 16. According to media reports, strict regulations were observed: The distance between parasols had to be four meters and only two sunbeds per parasol were allowed. Beach bars could only sell packaged food and not serve alcohol. Is this a preview of summer holidays in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Quarantine restrictions for entry into Germany to be relaxed From May 15, people entering North Rhine-Westphalia from other EU countries and Schengen states no longer have to go into a 14-day home quarantine. The other German states are to follow in the next few days. Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland are also exempt from the quarantine regulations, making travel to neighboring countries much easier.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Borders are opening, for lovers too On May 16, Germany opened its borders to neighboring countries France, Austria and Switzerland. There will only be random checks, and no more checks at all for Luxembourg. However, there must still be "good" reasons for crossing the border. And love is accepted as such. For example, German-Swiss couples at Lake Constance (photo) — can visit each other again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austria to open border to Germany again The Austrian government has announced that the border with Germany will be opened on June 15. Tourism in Austria has been effectively suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. On May 29, hotels and other accommodation in Austria will be allowed to reopen. Austrian tourism is heavily dependent on guests from Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Start of the season on the North Sea Islands Borkum, Juist (photo) and the other East Frisian islands are happy to be able to greet tourists again, even if it's a limited surge of visitors. Since May 11, overnight stays in holiday apartments and camping sites throughout Lower Saxony have been allowed again. Holidaymakers must stay at least one week. However, day tourists and hotel overnight stays are still prohibited.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Weimar permits outdoor catering again Thuringians are pioneers. Weimar is the first city in Germany to reopen restaurants and cafés. Since May 6, people have been sitting in the sun with a coffee or beer and enjoying a step back towards normality — while keeping their distance. Restaurants and hotels in the other federal states will also resume their limited operations by the end of May.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Will travel within Europe soon be possible again? Holidaymakers might also be able to travel to the Balearic or Greek Islands in summer. "If there are very few new infections there and the medical care works, one could also think about a summer holiday in those places", the government's commissioner for tourism, Thomas Bareiss, told the Tagesspiegel newpaper. Long-distance travel, however, is likely to be cancelled this summer.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Bavaria's beer gardens reopen On May 18, the coronavirus lockdown for Bavaria's outdoor gastronomy ended and the beer gardens have reopened. Of course under strict conditions — waiters have to wear masks, for example. On May 25, indoor gastronomy is to follow, restaurants and cafes, with a limited number of guests. From May 30, the operation of hotels, and holiday homes in Bavaria will be allowed again.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Holiday season at the Baltic Sea to start Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the first federal state to reopen to tourists from all over Germany: From May 25th they can again stay in hotels, guest houses and holiday homes. 60 percent of the bed capacity will be released for this purpose. This means that the tourist season can start with the Whitsun holidays in popular holiday regions like the Baltic Sea and the Mecklenburg Lake District.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Forbidden City in Beijing will reopen One of Beijing's most important sights can be visited again after months of closure due to the coronavirus crisis. From Friday (May 1), visitors are allowed back into the palace complex on Tiananmen Square under strict security conditions. Instead of the previously usual 80,000 visitors, a maximum of 5,000 guests are to be admitted daily.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany extends worldwide travel warning Germany extended on Wednesday (April 29) its worldwide travel warning due to the coronavirus crisis to at least June 14. The Federal Foreign Office said that "severe and drastic restrictions in international air and travel traffic and worldwide entry restrictions, quarantine measures and restrictions on public life in many countries can still be expected."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Empty chairs a warning from restaurant owners Gastronomes have set up empty chairs in central locations in Germany, such as here in Düsseldorf, to draw attention to their situation in the coronavirus crisis. "Without direct financial aid, most of our businesses will not survive," says Guido Zöllick, President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association. "Suppliers and partners are also increasingly being drawn deeper into economic crisis."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel between Austria and Germany will soon be possible again Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is confident that the border between Austria and Germany will soon be opened again for tourists. Both countries are on the right track in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Kurz told ARD television on Wednesday (April 22). This is the precondition for a revival of tourism. He did not name an exact date for the opening of borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Not a normal holiday season this summer "A normal holiday season with crowded beach bars and busy mountain huts will not be possible this summer. That would be unacceptable," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday (April 21). However, he did not rule out the possibility that borders for tourists could be reopened before the summer and that holiday travel with certain restrictions might be possible.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism The Oktoberfest in Munich has been cancelled The Oktoberfest has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bavaria's premier Markus Söder and Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision on Tuesday (April 21). "It pains us, and it is a great pity", said Söder. But in times of the coronavirus, the danger of infection at the folk festival, which attracts about six million visitors annually, would just be too great.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Schleswig-Holstein hopes for summer tourism The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Daniel Günther, hopes that tourism on the North and Baltic Seas will be revived in the summer. Despite the coronavirus crisis, he "definitely did not write off the summer tourism business," he said on April 19. While they are now proscribed, stays in secondary residences, holiday homes and finally hotels could be made possible again in three steps.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Poor outlook for tourism The government resolutions (April 15th) stipulate that people in Germany should continue to refrain from making private trips. The worldwide travel warning is to be upheld. Accommodation offers are only available for necessary and explicitly non-touristic purposes. Restaurants will also remain closed. Tourism is one of the industries that has been hit hardest in the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism US entry ban from Europe to remain in place for the time being The entry ban imposed by the USA on foreign nationals from Europe will remain in place for the time being. Italy and Spain are still struggling with the coronavirus crisis and France has just extended measures to contain infections by the virus, US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 13). The entry ban will remain in force until the countries show signs of improvement, Trump said.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mallorca worried about the summer Hotels, cafes and souvenir shops are closed. It is unusually empty outside the Royal Palace in Palma (picture). The Easter season on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca has been cancelled. The Majorcan hotel association now fears that due to the uncertain situation in the main markets of Germany and Great Britain, some hotels will remain closed even during the peak season.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism More Germans brought back from abroad By Sunday (April, 5) 205,000 travelers had been brought back to Germany, according to the federal government. Airplanes from Peru and Colombia were the most recent to take off. More than 40,000 Germans however are still stranded abroad. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. "We will continue our efforts to find solutions for the travelers who have not yet been able to return."

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism New Zealand lets tourists leave Thousands of foreigners stranded in New Zealand because of the coronavirus crisis will be able to leave the Pacific state from Friday (April 3). On Thursday, the New Zealand government announced that it would allow the "safe and orderly departure of tens of thousands" of stranded people. Earlier it had stopped return flights by foreign governments.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism A symbol of hope A light installation on the Matterhorn in Switzerland is giving a sign of solidarity and hope in the fight against the corona virus. Encouraging messages are also being projected on to many other tourist landmarks around the world. "Stay safe", "Stay at home" could be see on Monday evening on the Great Pyramid in Giza near the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Repatriation mission will take at least two more weeks The repatriation process for Germans stranded abroad is ongoing. Until now, main destinations such as Egypt or Morocco have been addressed. "It will be more difficult with countries that only have small groups of scattered adventure vacationers," said the crisis manager of the German Foreign Office. Tourists in the Pacific Islands must first be rounded up in New Zealand and then flown out.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Thailand closes its borders After long delays Thailand closed its borders on Thursday (March 26). The authorities had delayed the decision for a long time to safeguard the tourism sector. Now tens of thousands of tourists are stuck in the Southeast Asian tourist country. The German government has so far not organized a repatriation for German tourists, as Thailand is not considered a risk region.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Huge repatrition drive The German foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (March 25) that, together with tour operators, it had brought back more than 150,000 Germans from abroad. Tour operator TUI added that almost 95 percent of the tourists who were stranded because of the coronavirus pandemic are now back in Germany. They were mainly flown out from Egypt, Spain, Portugal and the Cape Verde Islands.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warning extended German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that the warning against traveling abroad will remain in effect until the end of April. "This includes the Easter holidays," he said on Twitter. "Stay at home! Protect yourself and your fellow human beings," he appealed to the population. Many tour operators have also extended their travel ban until the end of April.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU pays for return to Europe The EU Commission is supporting the return to Europe of tens of thousands of long-distance travellers. It intends to cover a large part of the costs, since most of the flight connections have been cancelled. "We are here to help them return," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a video message.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Africa's measures to deal with the pandemic African countries have also ordered numerous measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa, for example, has banned access to the country for people coming from risk areas. Nigeria is monitoring the temperature of travelers at airports, ports and borders. Cameroon has closed its borders indefinitely.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Australia bans foreign travel The Australian government has imposed an indefinite ban on all foreign travel by its citizens. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called on all Australians who are abroad to return home. A 14-day compulsory quarantine for all people entering the country has already been in place for some time. Here, too, it has become quiet in the cities.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Tourism in Germany comes to a halt The coronavirus crisis is impacting travelers and the tourism industry with full force. Several tour operators, including TUI, has cancelled trips, and some airlines are shutting down. Germany's federal and state governments decided that overnight stays should only be used for "necessary and explicitly not for touristic purposes". Germans are to "no longer take holiday trips at home and abroad".

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism EU external borders closed The EU has closed its entire external borders for 30 days as from Tuesday (March 17, 2020). "All travel between non-European countries and the European Union will be suspended for 30 days," French President Macron said in a television address on Monday (March 16,2020) evening. The Schengen Area, which includes several non-EU countries, has also closed its external borders.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany brings travelers back home More and more countries are sealing their borders, and many flights are cancelled. With special flights Lufthansa and its subsidiary Eurowings want to bring up to 6,500 stranded holidaymakers from the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and on Mallorca back to Germany. In Morocco, the German government is assisting German tourists who are stranded there due to their return flights being cancelled.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Germany partially closes its borders to tourists On Monday morning (March 16, 2020), Germany introduced entry controls at the borders with the five neighboring countries: France, Denmark, Luxembourg, Austria and Switzerland. Border crossings will be reduced to what is strictly necessary. Goods can continue to pass through, including commuters, but not travelers without good reason. The duration of the measures remains open.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism North German islands closed for tourists Whether Spiekeroog, Sylt or Rügen: Vacation on the northern German islands in the North and Baltic Sea is no longer possible as of March 16, 2020. Those who had already moved into their accommodation have been asked to return home. The health systems of the islands are not equipped to deal with large numbers of infected people. Regulations are to follow for mainland tourism.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Disneyland Paris closes Disneyland Paris and Disney World Florida have closed until the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line have also suspended all new departure through the same period. The company said the decision was made "with great caution" to protect guests and employees. The company said the parks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai, which had already been closed, will also remain shut.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Austrian ski regions end season early All ski areas in the Austrian provinces of Salzburg and Tyrol are ending the winter season early. Cable car operation will be discontinued as of Sunday (March 15, 2020). Hotels and accommodations will be closed from Monday. The provincial governments said that this should slow down the spread of the virus in the Alpine country. The two provinces account for most leading Austrian ski areas.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism USA: Entry ban for Europeans Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the USA is imposing a general 30-day travel ban on people from Europe. The entry ban comes into force on Friday (March 13, 2020) at midnight (local time). It does not apply to US citizens residing in Europe who have tested negative for the pathogen.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism India imposes entry ban India has declared all tourist visas invalid for 1 month because of the corona virus. Only travelers who are already in the country are allowed to stay, the Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The entry ban is to last until April 15 for the time being.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism China closes access to Mount Everest Climbing Mount Everest via the north side has been forbidden by Chinese authorities. The necessary permits for expeditions to the world's highest mountain were withdrawn on Thursday (March 12, 2020).

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy increasingly sealed off In order to reduce the spread, the border into neighboring Austria can only be crossed from Italy with a medical certificate. Slovenia has closed its border, and Albania has banned Italian air and ferry traffic. Many airlines have cancelled flights to Italy until at least 3 April. Germany, the UK, and Ireland tightened travel recommendations and called on their citizens to leave.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Mediterranean cruises put on hold The Costa Crociere shipping company is cancelling all cruises in the Mediterranean for the time being. The cruises will be suspended until April 3, the Italian company announced on Tuesday (March 10). The measure affects thousands of passengers. Ships still operating in the Mediterranean will only call at Italian ports to let passengers disembark.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Reichstag dome closed for visitors The dome and roof terrace of the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin have been closed to visitors since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) until further notice to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus. The walkable dome and the roof terrace are visited by more than 2 million people every year, according to the Bundestag.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Winter sports season in Italy ended early All ski facilities in Italy have been closed since Tuesday (March 10, 2020) due to the corona crisis. Prior to this, hoteliers and cable car operators in the South Tyrol region (photo) had already agreed to close their facilities. South Tyrol is particularly popular with winter sports tourists from Germany and Eastern Europe. The closure is effective until at least April 3.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Travel warnings and border controls The Czech Republic (picture) and Poland are carrying out checks at the border with Germany to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Since Monday (March 9), travelers have faced random temperature checks. The German government has warned against travelling to risk areas. And air passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy will have to expect controls when entering Germany.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Italy in crisis On March 8 the Italian government issued an entry and exit ban for the more than 15 million inhabitants of the northern Italian regions, which include the key business center Milan and the tourist magnet of Venice (photo). Cultural, sporting and religious events are also banned for visitors. Museums, cinemas and theaters remain closed nationwide.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Cruises a risk factor Repeatedly cruise ships have to be quarantined or prevented from docking. After cancellations in Thailand and Malaysia, the Costa Fortuna (photo) with 2,000 passengers, including 64 Italians, has been allowed to enter the port of Singapore. In Oakland, California, 2,000 passengers and 1,100 crew members of the Grand Princess are quarantined because 19 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism Asia fears dramatic setbacks Sights in Asia are particularly affected by travel restrictions for Chinese tourists. Hotspots such as the Senso-ji temple (picture) in Tokyo and the temple complexes of Angkor Wat in Cambodia are reporting a sharp drop in visitors. On March 9, the Ministry of Tourism in Thailand reported a 44% drop for February. Tourism accounts for 11% of the gross domestic product. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox



12:02 People in Poland be allowed to go outside without protective masks from May 30, ahead of cinemas, theaters and gyms reopening on June 6, said its government during a news conference. Other measures set to be relaxed in the coming days include allowing public gatherings of up to 150 people and lifting limits on the number of people in churches.

"At the moment the number of sick people is falling, also the number of deaths is falling, which is the best measure of control over the epidemic," said Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski. A large number of beds and respirators set aside for COVID-19 patients are not in use, added Szumowski.

During the conference, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reiterated the government's desire to hold a delayed presidential election in June.

Limits will soon be lifted on the number of people attending religious ceremonies in Poland

11:43 The European Commission has unveiled its proposal for a €750-billion ($821-billion) aid package to help Europe's economic recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 350,000 people globally.

European Commission unveils €750-billion recovery plan

11:25 South Korea reported its highest daily rise in seven weeks, with 40 new recorded cases.

It comes as the Education Ministry delayed reopening some schools over virus fears. More than 2 million high school juniors, middle school seniors, first- and second-graders and kindergartners were expected to return to school on Wednesday, as a part of a staggered reopening.

Tracing and testing had stabilized the country's outbreak from its March highs, allowing for officials to ease social distancing guidelines. But a steady rise in cases in the capital city's Seoul greater area in recent weeks has raised concerns.

10:34 Serbia has put a stop to inbound flights from Montenegro's flag carrier, Montenegro Airlines, after the neighboring country refused to open its borders to citizens arriving from Serbia.

As a result, Serbia’s directorate for civilian aviation made the move to block the airline as Montenegro’s action affected reciprocity in air transportation.

Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said his country was free of COVID-19 on Monday and declared it would open borders to travelers from countries reporting no more than 25 infections per 100,000 people. Serbia, where the rate is higher, was not on the list of countries announced by the Montenegrin PM.

09:45 The European Commission will reportedly propose a €750 billion ($821 billion) coronavirus stimulus package, according to news agencies DPA and Reuters. The recovery plan will reportedly include €500 billion in grants and €250 billion in loans, unnamed sources told the outlets.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to officially announce the plans later today. The announcement will be followed by likely-fraught negotiations on how best to finance the bloc's economic recovery.

The Commission proposal will reportedly raise money on capital markets, backed by indirect member state guarantees which will be jointly repaid over decades. However this will require unanimous approval.

Italy and Spain are expected to get the largest portion of the proposed recovery fund, according to EU sources. The countries have been hardest-hit by the virus in the EU.

According to unnamed sources, Italy could get €173 billion — made up of grants worth €82 billion and loans of €91 billion. Spain could be getting a total of €140 billion, comprising of €77 billion in grants and €63 billion in loans.

EU nations had agreed on the need for financial stimulus to boost their pandemic-stricken economies but there has been a disagreement over how best to provide the funds. Essentially, northern European, fiscally-conservative countries such as the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark preferred financial stimulus in the form of loans to boost pandemic-stricken economies. Southern European nations, such as Spain and Italy, and supported by France, favored stimulus in the form of grants.

08:59 French doctors have been prohibited from using hydroxychloroquine as a treatment COVID-19 patients, according to new government rules that have been introduced with immediate effect.

The announcement comes after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.

The antimalarial and anti-inflammatory drug has been promoted by US President Donald Trump, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness and many experts warning of its negative effects when used inappropriately.

WHO stops clinical test for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

08:43 The chemical industry in Germany has been told to anticipate a significant drop in its output for 2020.

The VCI chemical makers' group said it "expects a significant reduction in production and revenues in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry in Germany," as it published a report on first-quarter activity.

Roughly 75% of member firms are expecting their European revenues for this year to fall. In January-March, the sector "did not feel the full force of the coronavirus pandemic," as demand for certain pharmaceuticals, "various hygiene products" and packaging remained high. But as the true force of the pandemic didn't hit Europe until March it is in the sector's second quarter that the true impact is likely to be felt. Indeed, now "falling orders, disrupted supply chains and lacking transport capacity are all posing problems for companies," the VCI said.

With firms ranging from global giants Bayer and BASF to much smaller companies, the chemical industry is Germany's third-largest by revenue after automobiles and machine tools.

08:13 The United Nations patent agency has urged potential vaccine creators to not let copyright disagreements stymie the push for finding immunization against COVID-19.

"What we need in the first place here is innovation," Francis Gurry, the head of the UN's World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said via a virtual news conference. World Health Organization member states last week adopted a resolution recognizing that a vaccine would be a force for "global public good," and once found that it should be fairly distributed to all.

Some members, including South Africa, are demanding a vaccine should be patent-free. But that notion has been dismissed by pharmaceutical companies and the US government, which opposes any challenge to international intellectual property rights.

However, Gurry said that "there are provisions in international legal instruments and there are provisions in national legal instruments which allow access, or intellectual property rights to be overridden in certain circumstances."

07:44 German Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) recognizes that Germany's federal states want to make their own decisions over easing coronavirus restrictions, and that they are free to do so.

"We have the common goal of reducing the number of new infections and keeping them under control, but the different situations then naturally allow for different approaches," Spahn told the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.

There are certain federal responsibilities, he said, but it has always been clear that the concrete decisions are made locally by the states and municipalities. Spahn’s comments come in the wake of Thuringia state premier, Left Party politician Bodo Ramelow, saying that his state would lift all general restrictions on June 6.

Thuringia: Germany's coronavirus guinea pigs?

07:19 The number of cases in India has surpassed the 150,000 mark after once again recording more than 6,000 infections in one day. The news comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prepares a new set of guidelines, with the fourth phase of the lockdown across India set to end on Sunday.

The Health Ministry confirmed that 151,767 people had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 6,387, with 4,337 deaths, up 170 on the previous day's figure. India began easing restrictions earlier this month, allowing shops to reopen and manufacturing to restart. Some trains and domestic flights have also resumed.

06:24 France's economy could contract as much as 20% in the second quarter, according to the national statistics agency INSEE.

The INSEE said activity was resuming "prudently" after lockdown measures were relaxed in France earlier this month. Although the agency recognized consumer spending was returning it also said consumer confidence was still suffering.

"Households are displaying a marked pessimism concerning France's economic situation," said INSEE. "Indicators about future activity have stopped plunging, but the declarations about the outlook remain bleak."

05:40 A company in Japan has developed a smartphone application that allows fans to cheer remotely for their teams playing in empty sports venues. Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league is set to restart on June 19, with J-League soccer expected to resume on June 27 or July 4. However, no fans will be in attendance in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Remote Cheerer system, an app designed by Yamaha Corporation, allows armchair supporters to cheer, or boo, the players during games via their smartphones, sending either a pre-recorded shout-out or their own personal message.

The messages of support, or disapproval, will then be sent, and in turn reverberate around the stadium via loudspeakers.

05:38 Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has said casinos will be reopening in the state as of June 4, encouraging tourists to return to the gambling mecca of Las Vegas, which has been closed for business for the past 10 weeks. "We welcome the visitors from across the country to come here, to have a good time, no different than they did previously, but we're gonna be cautious," Sisolak said.

The governor also said he would be giving the go-ahead for in-person religious services of up to 50 people as of Friday May 29.

04:05 South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in almost 50 days, raising concerns at a time when the country is starting to reopen its schools.

Health authorities reported 40 new infections in the last 24 hours, almost all of them in Seoul, bringing the national tally to 11,265, including 269 deaths. South Korea has been conducting extensive testing and tracing to keep a lid on the outbreak, after a rapid surge in infections early on in the pandemic. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old South Korean man was handed a four-month jail term on Tuesday for violating quarantine rules, a first for the country.

03:58 The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive healthcare measure, despite his country having removed it from its list of potential coronavirus treatments.

"I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world's leaders use it as a prophylaxis," said Bukele.

El Salvador has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 21, with Bukele's approach meeting domestic resistance. Last week, the country's Congress passed a law to accelerate the reopening of the economy before the June 6 target set by Bukele.

The US ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, said that he approved of Bukele's handling of the pandemic: "In crisis situations, oftentimes people must give up a little bit of their freedoms in order to favor the rights and freedoms of the majority and of the whole," Johnson said.

WHO stops clinical test for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

03:45 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 362 to 179,364 in the last 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The national death toll climbed to 8,349 after 47 new deaths were reported.

Here are the German figures from the past several days:

Tuesday, May 26: 432 new cases; 45 new deaths

Monday, May 25: 289 new cases; 10 new deaths

Sunday, May 24: 431 new cases; 31 new deaths

Saturday, May 23: 638 new cases; 42 new deaths

Friday, May 22: 460 new cases; 57 new deaths

Thursday, May 21: 745 new cases; 27 new deaths

Wednesday, May 20: 797 new cases; 83 new deaths

Tuesday, May 19: 513 new cases; 72 new deaths

02:52 Bus companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic are planning to stage rallies across Germany on Wednesday to demand support from the government. A total of 800 vehicles are expected to converge on the capital, Berlin, with three convoys of 300 coaches to roll through the central government district at around midday. Similar actions are expected in the cities of Düsseldorf, Kiel, Mainz, Wiesbaden and Stuttgart. Passenger numbers on transport services have dropped dramatically since coronavirus restrictions were implemented in mid-March, bringing some businesses close to collapse. The Federal Association of German Bus Operators called for state subsidies and for the resumption of bus travel nationwide.

The protest comes after the federal government said it planned to inject at least €5.5 billion ($6 billion) into struggling partly state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn, which has seen passenger numbers on its long-distance services drop to 10-15% of normal levels.

02:30 The coronavirus has now killed more than 350,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, which updates figures in real-time. The United States has the highest death toll, with almost 100,000 fatalities, followed by the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Brazil.

01:45 The number of coronavirus cases in Colombia has risen above 23,000, after health authorities reported 1,022 new infections on Tuesday. A further 26 people died, bringing the death toll to 776. It's only the second time since the pandemic began that more than 1,000 cases have been registered in a 24-hour period. Most of the country's confirmed cases have been in the capital, Bogota.

Argentina's Health Ministry says the coronavirus death toll has climbed by 19 to 490, while the number of cases rose by 600 to 13,338. Social distancing measures imposed on March 20 are expected to remain in place until June 7. Authorities say they are carrying out virus tests in poorer neighborhoods in and around Buenos Aires, where most of the new cases are concentrated.

Coronavirus pushes Latam Airlines into bankruptcy

01:35 The US recorded 657 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its total death toll up to 98,875. This is the third consecutive day that the death toll is below 700. The country has 1.68 million active cases of the virus.

01:15 US President Donald Trump is committed to hold celebrations on Fourth of July, the White House has confirmed. White House spokesman said that the independence day celebration will "have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending." The announcement after some members of the Congress raised concerns about holding the celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

00:42 Mainland China reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to China's National Health Commission. The commission said that the case was imported into the region. The mainland currently has 82,993 cases.

00:40 Peru recorded its highest surge in COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The country recorded 5,800 cases on May 26, taking its total tally up to about 130,000, according to the country's health ministry. About 3,780 people have died from the virus in Peru.

00:21 Mexico reported its largest single-day rise in deaths till date from COVID-19 on May 26. The country recorded 501 deaths, taking its death toll to 8,134. Mexico has 74,560 active cases of COVID-19.

00:01 Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organization said that the Americas were now considered to be the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, advising countries in the region not to ease restrictions. Etienne said that that Latin America was currently outpacing Europe and the United States in the number of daily infections. She added that Brazil's daily COVID-19 death toll was expected to peak at around 1,020 by the third week of June.

Americas are the new coronavirus 'epicenter' – WHO

00:00 Brazil now has 391,222 cases of Sars-Cov-2 (COVID-19 coronavirus), as 16,324 new cases were added to the tally. The second-highest infected country in the world reported 1,039 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total tally to 24,512, according to Brazil's health ministry.

00:00 You can catch up on our rolling updates from May 26 here.

jsi, am, nm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

